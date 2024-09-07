Chrysler recalling about 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S.

It was the NHTSA, the U.S. highway safety agency, that imposed a recall of more than one million Chrysler vehicles due to a problem with the electronic stability control system. This is because it may compromise driver safety.

Chrysler, maxi recall in U.S. for 1.2 million vehicles

Stellantis automotive group recently was forced to publicly externalize a maxi recall for more than 1.2 million vehicles of the American Chrysler brand just in the United States. This is news that in no way improves the latest events that this very brand has experienced in recent weeks. The vehicle recall decision was made following a very thorough investigation by the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue found by the numerous and detailed investigations would concern a possible defect in the vehicles’ stability control system, a component that is, to say the least, crucial to be able to ensure safety on the road.

Ram 1500 recall in the United States, Canada, Mexico and North America.

Approximately 1.23 million Ram 1500s of the models that were issued in 2019 and 2021 to 2024 in the United States are affected by the recall. Additionally, it also covers 159,000 vehicles in Canada, 13,000 in Mexico, and also about 61,000 outside North America.

The NHTSA was keen to point out that this recall is part of a long series of investigations that have been conducted in recent months specifically for Stellantis vehicles. It was in fact only a few months ago that an investigation very similar to this one had involved 150,000 vehicles in a similar problem, including RAM’s famous 1500 model pickup trucks. At the same time a number of Jeep brand Wagoneer model SUVs had also been recalled. On that occasion, the problem found by the controls had been sudden engine shutdowns, resulting in loss of power.

Stability control system malfunction

Now, ongoing investigations have decreed that a malfunction within the vehicle stability control system could also cause very serious consequences. In fact, there are fears precisely for people’s lives, as the risk of accidents would be greatly increased. Going into detail, such a problem in a car could significantly impair the car’s ability to succeed in maintaining its trajectory during a curve or in conditions of reduced grip. Therefore, these are all situations that would jeopardize the safety of the driver and everyone on the road at the time.

Stellantis was quick to say that they would work with NHTSA in a meaningful way to be able to solve this serious problem in a very short time to be able to ensure safety for their consumers. The people at the top of the company also confirmed that it is working to identify.the cause of this problem as soon as possible in order to put in place a solution that will be effective and lasting.

Schedule repair work on the vehicle

All the owners who are in possession of one of the vehicles we have mentioned and are therefore affected by the problem, should definitely contact their dealer to find out if their car is actually affected. In the case it is, it will be necessary to quickly schedule repair work, which of course would be completely free of charge. And it remains crucial that people are particularly sensitive and adhere quickly to the repair of this defect to ensure everyone’s safety on the road.

Of course, this incident also fits into a broader context, since in addition to the concerns of Stellantis vehicles, one might think that the electronic systems in modern vehicles are not entirely efficient and safe. Indeed, as technology advances, the complexity of on-board systems also increases, which consequently causes an increase in the risks of large-scale malfunctions and recalls. It would therefore be entirely appropriate for all car manufacturers, to start thinking about investing time and resources in research and development of these systems, to make them reliable and safe over time.

Nevertheless, the Stellantis group is now trying to reassure all consumers who own a vehicle of its brands, even though this episode does not leave much peace of mind. This is especially concerning the American Chrysler brand, which is definitely not going through its best period. Hopefully, automakers will be more transparent and accountable in the future regarding these very important and sensitive control systems.