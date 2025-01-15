The Ram Rampage and the new Peugeot 2008 winners of the PIA 2024 awards

The news comes directly from an official Stellantis press release issued on January 14. The Panel of Automotive Industry Journalists (PIA) has honored the 2008 and Rampage as regional car/SUV and pickup truck of the year, respectively. The New Peugeot 2008 and RAM Rampage received the PIA award in the Regional SUV and Pick-up of the Year categories, respectively. Voting took place with the participation of 24 automotive journalists from media across the country. The voting criterion suggested to choose the Car of the Year 2024 was the best relationship between price, product and innovation. With this we confirm that the positive trend of the model has been continuing for several months already, given also the results obtained in the last months of last year

History of the PIA Awards

The Rampage has received the PIA along with thea New Peugeot 2008 award in the regional SUV and Pick-up of the Year categories, respectively. The PIA Awards have been given since 2011 and honor the best vehicles put on sale in our country each year. Participating vehicles were all those new models (or upgrades of existing models), which were launched for sale between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Launched in early 2024, the RAM Rampage has quickly become a benchmark in the segment with its proposition that balances off-road performance with comfort for everyday driving. Its rugged and aggressive design is complemented by a functional and technological interior that includes advanced connectivity and safety systems.

The long-awaited domestically produced SUV debuted in mid-2024 with a truly disruptive proposition. The Peugeot 2008 combines style, technology and efficiency. With a sleek and modern exterior design, it offers a sophisticated experience inside with high-quality materials and the innovative i-Cockpit.

Record-breaking results for the Rampage in 2024

As we have discussed elsewhere about a month or so ago, we know that 2024 was a very good year for the Rampage model. Specifically, in November, Ram registered 27,214 units, which attests to a strong growth of 96.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023, with a share in the Brazilian market of 1.2 percent, considering all passenger and light commercial segments. In the same period last year, the brand’s market share was 0.7 percent. It is also important to highlight that the brand had already surpassed the previous year’s total sales of 17,000 units in July, already representing an all-time sales record in the country.

One of the models that generated the most excitement in the recently ended month of November last year was indeed the Ram Rampage. With 1,716 units sold in the month, the model managed to put together a total of more than 30 thousand units sold since its launch in Brazil in June 2023. The pickup also managed to win three awards in November 2024: in the “Best Intermediate Pickup” category at the 10th edition of Carsughi’s The Preferred Car and the Estadão 2025 Mobility Award, and in the “Best Compact Pickup” category at the 26th edition of the Abiauto Award. In short, 2024 remains a real banner year for Ram Rampage.