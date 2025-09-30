For decades, choosing a King Ranch, Platinum, or Tremor trim on the Ford F-150 meant automatically getting four-wheel drive, whether you needed it or not. Ford never really asked buyers if their version of “off-road” was just a gravel parking lot. But starting in 2026, that tradition will change.

High-end trims will now be offered in 4×2 as well. This decision signals a clear shift. Ford seems to believe the next pickup battle will take place on city streets rather than muddy trails. What looks like a small tweak actually carries big implications: luxury trucks no longer need to carry around unused off-road hardware that only adds weight, complexity, and cost.

The 2026 F-150 order guide confirms that Ford is ready to challenge long-standing conventions. Where all-wheel drive used to be mandatory on top trims, now buyers can opt out, improving efficiency and everyday driving comfort without giving up premium features. While Ram and Chevrolet still bundle luxury with four-wheel drive by default, Ford is carving out a different definition of the premium pickup: refined, versatile, and less dependent on rugged off-road credentials.

The updates extend beyond drivetrains. Two fresh paint options, Argon Blue Metallic and Avalanche, replace Atlas Blue and Space White. Technology also gets a boost with optional BlueCruise hands-free driving and the Ford Connectivity package, which includes up to seven years of services. For style-conscious drivers, appearance packages add extra flair. The Platinum Satin Appearance kit includes satin and chrome accents with 20-inch polished wheels, while the XLT Chrome package delivers a honeycomb grille, shiny door handles, and side steps.

Buyers still get plenty of muscle: from the 2.7L EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 to the 5.2L Predator supercharged V8, plus the 3.5L EcoBoost hybrid and the naturally aspirated 5.0L Coyote V8. Towing remains class-leading at up to 13,000 pounds, with payload capacity around 2,200 pounds, so choosing 4×2 doesn’t mean compromising capability.

The message is simple, not every buyer wants a hardcore off-roader. Many are looking for a luxury truck, sleek, comfortable, and well-equipped, without lugging around features they’ll never use. By offering high trims in 4×2, Ford is quietly rewriting the playbook for full-size pickups.