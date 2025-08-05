Ford launches new line of affordable EVs, including a small all-electric pickup

Ford is gearing up to shake up the EV market with a brand-new generation of affordable electric vehicles, designed to appeal to a broader range of consumers. Following the release of the F-150 Lightning, the Blue Oval is now working on expanding its electric lineup, which includes a compact all-electric pickup.

CEO Jim Farley recently expressed his interest in competitively priced Chinese EVs like the Xiaomi SU7, and Ford is clearly preparing to step up its game. With lackluster sales of Tesla’s oversized Cybertruck, Ford sees an opportunity to capture interest in smaller, more practical, and budget-friendly electric models.

Still in the design phase, this upcoming mini electric truck is expected to land somewhere between the Maverick and the Ranger in terms of size and functionality. It will be powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, the same type being used across the new lineup. While LFP batteries typically offer less driving range than traditional lithium-ion, they’re more cost-effective to produce, safer, and less prone to overheating or catching fire in accidents. This vehicle is part of a broader push to expand Ford’s EV portfolio with varied body styles, including a small electric SUV, aimed squarely at the most in-demand segments.

Behind the scenes, a top-secret Skunkworks team has spent the past 18 months working intensely to slash production costs, with the bold goal of cutting prices in half. One upcoming high-end SUV was initially estimated to cost around $60,000, but Ford now hopes to launch its next-gen SUV for as low as $30,000.

It’s a bold move to take on Chinese EV makers, who are gaining ground with well-built electric cars priced at a fraction of their Western counterparts. Ford’s strategy could be a turning point for the American EV industry, offering a realistic alternative to Chinese-made models and ushering in a new era of accessible electric mobility.