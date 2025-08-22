Ford F-150 Lightning Tremor: is an off-road electric pickup on the way?

The fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning, first introduced in 2022, quickly impressed with its mix of performance and innovation. Yet, until now, it hasn’t offered a true off-road-focused trim, apart from the limited Switchgear edition. This has been somewhat surprising, given Ford’s long tradition of equipping its trucks with trail-ready packages.

According to new spy shots shared by Ford Authority, that may soon change: a potential prototype of the upcoming F-150 Lightning Tremor has been spotted testing. At first glance, the prototype looks much like the standard Lightning, with only light camouflage on the hood and bed sides. Still, a few details stand out.

The most eye-catching is a blue accent stripe running across the grille, a design cue never seen before on the Lightning. Along the side, we can see side steps resembling those found on the gas-powered Tremor, designed to ease cabin access and provide extra protection when tackling rugged trails.

The truck rides on 18-inch wheels, the same style offered with the STX appearance package, but here they’re wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires. With dimensions of 275/65R18, identical to the standard Lightning’s, the key difference lies in their off-road-ready tread, giving this prototype much more capability on rough ground.

It’s possible this isn’t a Tremor at all but rather a different variant, perhaps even a Rally-inspired edition similar to what Ford did with the Mustang Mach-E Rally. Regardless, all signs point to Ford developing an off-road-oriented package to rival models like the Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss and Rivian R1T.

Meanwhile, Ford has once again delayed the launch of the next-generation Lightning, now set for 2028. Recent test mules towing heavy trailers may be evaluating new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, which promise enhanced durability and range. This F-150 Lightning Tremor could represent a pivotal step: blending the silent power of electrification with the rugged toughness off-road enthusiasts demand.