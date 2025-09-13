The next Hyundai Elantra could be the most futuristic compact sedan yet

The next-generation Hyundai Elantra has been spotted undergoing road tests, filmed both in traffic and parked, giving a close look at its prototype form. While heavy camouflage still hides much of the design, some cues are already visible, most notably the front light signature, which hints at a sleek, modern look.

Beyond that, renderings like the one from CGI artist known online as Kolesa help visualize the upcoming Elantra, imagining a clean, futuristic aesthetic reminiscent of Polestar, a comparison that’s certainly flattering.

The current seventh-generation Elantra is already a strong competitor to the Toyota Corolla (another Japanese icon in US market), even if it doesn’t match it in sheer sales numbers. Still, it has built a loyal following with its bold styling and strong value proposition. The upcoming 2027 model aims to push things even further, adopting the “monolithic” design trend increasingly embraced by brands like BMW, Audi, and Polestar.

Although its appearance may resemble that of an electric car, the 2027 Elantra will continue to be offered with internal combustion engines. A full hybrid version will also be available, appealing to buyers who prioritize efficiency, while the high-performance N variant will return for enthusiasts seeking extra thrills in a compact sedan.

The design draws inspiration from Hyundai’s N Vision 74 concept, showcasing sharp angles, a coupe-like four-door profile, and pronounced shoulders, an audacious but fitting evolution for the model.

Official debut is expected sometime in 2026, with showroom availability likely in the first half of 2027. Pricing should remain competitive, close to the current lineup that starts just over $22,000 and tops out around $34,000 for the Elantra N. Once launched, the new Elantra will continue to battle stalwarts like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, strengthening its reputation as one of the most compelling compact sedans in US.