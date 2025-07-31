2026 Hyundai Elantra retro-futuristic? High accuracy in the last rendering

Just days after the first spy shots of the next-generation Hyundai Elantra, known as the Avante in South Korea, surfaced online, Gotcha Cars have revealed an ultra-realistic rendering that’s believed to represent about 90% of the final production model.

According to industry insiders, Hyundai has opted to stick with internal combustion for now (so, it’s not electric yet!), largely due to delays in the brand’s broader electrification strategy. This means that the upcoming Elantra won’t make the full leap to EV, but instead will arrive as a thoroughly refreshed gas-powered model.

On the design front, Hyundai’s new compact sedan borrows heavily (it’s what we hope will be real on the new Elantra) from the bold lines of the N Vision 74 concept, itself a modern tribute to the iconic Pony Coupe. The result is a four-door sedan with a coupe-like silhouette and angular styling, giving it a striking, almost concept-like presence on the road.

Up front, expect a clean, squared-off fascia with sculpted shapes, integrated horizontal LED lighting, and styling cues that mirror those of Hyundai’s upcoming next-gen Nexo fuel cell vehicle. Along the sides, the Elantra’s low, wide stance exudes sporty energy, while its flared rear fenders deliver a muscular, almost retro performance vibe rarely seen in today’s compact sedans.

Despite the dramatic visual overhaul, the powertrain lineup is expected to stay largely the same. That means buyers can still choose from a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, a LPG variant, and a hybrid option, all familiar and proven choices within Hyundai’s current lineup.

The all-new 2026 Hyundai Elantra is set to debut in 2026, bringing with it a compelling mix of futuristic styling, trusted engineering, and performance-focused design cues. Whether you’re a longtime Elantra fan or a first-time buyer, this new generation is shaping up to make waves in the ever-competitive compact sedan segment.