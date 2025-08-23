2026 Hyundai Elantra: futuristic design confirmed by latest spy shots

Following confirmation that the first rendering of the next-generation Hyundai Elantra, known as the Avante in South Korea, matched roughly 90% of the final model, new spy photos from Healer TV validate the front-end preview.

These images confirm enthusiasts’ expectations for a bold and futuristic design, highlighting a more dynamic and athletic profile for the upcoming Elantra. Rendering vs reality, we’ve to say that more than a few details match. Gotcha Cars released a highly detailed rendering showing sculpted front fenders, sharp headlights, and new LED daytime running lights. The latest spy photos confirm that the rendering was almost perfect: every line and contour mirrors the production model, giving the 2026 Elantra a more aggressive, muscle-car-inspired stance.

Despite the market (sadly for many people from the two sides of the Atlantic Ocean!) shift toward electric vehicles, Hyundai will retain internal combustion engines for the next Elantra generation, complemented by hybrid and alternative fuel variants. Confirmed powertrains include: 1.6-liter gasoline engine LPG variant for select markets Hybrid powertrain This strategy balances efficiency, convenience, and proven reliability, while allowing Hyundai to focus development on future EVs.

The new Elantra draws inspiration from the astonishing and (almost) utopistic Hyundai N Vision 74 concept, a modern reinterpretation of the classic Pony Coupe. The front showcases a sculpted rectangular grille, angular DRLs, and horizontal LED strips. The side profile features a low, wide stance, pronounced shoulders, and muscular rear fenders, while the rear emphasizes aggressive haunches and sharp taillights, giving it an almost muscle-car look.

Launch timeline for the new Elantra? The 2026 Hyundai Elantra is expected to debut within the year, aiming to dominate the compact sedan segment with bold styling, modern technology, and versatile powertrains. The latest photos confirm that this upcoming Elantra is one of the most anticipated sedans of the near future.