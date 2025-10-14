The new Ram Dakota was officially unveiled in Argentina

Warlock, the first version of the mid-size pickup truck, is unveiled at the Stellantis plant in Córdoba;

The new Ram Dakota officially unveiled in Córdoba

Ram presents the new Ram Dakota at an event marking the official start of production at the Córdoba Industrial Park in Argentina. Production of the brand’s first mid-size pickup truck since independence in 2009 will be destined for the Argentine market, while its launch in Brazil is scheduled for early 2026.

The Ram Dakota, previewed in August with the Nightfall concept, carries the name and legacy of a model that was successful in Brazil in the late 1990s, winning over a legion of fans.

“The Ram Dakota, another product developed and manufactured in our region, demonstrates our engineering and manufacturing capabilities and is a source of great pride for us. We are entering a segment that is new to the brand and bringing the unmatched power of a Ram to a new audience,” says Juliano Machado, vice president of Ram in South America.

The new Ram Dakota joins the Rampage and becomes the brand’s second pickup truck produced and developed outside North America, reinforcing the manufacturer’s commitment to South America. The model presented in Córdoba marks the full debut of the new pickup truck in the Warlock version. This trim level debuts in South America alongside the new model and has a more off-road focus, with distinctive graphics on the side of the bed.

Its unique appearance is rich in elements that testify to Ram’s robust and innovative DNA from every angle. Starting with the tapered headlights with full LED technology, a feature also found in the taillights and fog lights. Also at the front, the large grille features the RAM logo at the height of the headlights, while the muscular hood features a badge with the words RAM TURBO, a reference to the pickup’s engine.

The exterior design also features 17-inch black alloy wheels with diamond-cut edges and mixed tires, side steps for added comfort, and, of course, the striking Rambar on the bed, which adds style and versatility for securing loads and accessories on a daily basis.

Inside, the Ram Dakota Warlock boasts the technology and luxury typical of a Ram, highlighted by exclusive interiors with premium, soft-touch materials covering the instrumentation and door panels, as well as power-adjustable front seats. Two side-by-side screens serve as the instrument panel and multimedia center, the latter measuring 12.3 inches with Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and integrated satellite navigation. Another highlight of the new Ram Dakota’s modern interior is the raised center console, equipped with an inductive mobile phone charger, USB ports, including Type-C for fast charging, and storage compartments in the lower section and armrest. In terms of safety, the Ram Dakota is equipped with six airbags and a full suite of semi-autonomous driving equipment.

Ram’s new mid-size pickup will be powered by an excellent 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 450 Nm (45.9 kgfm) of torque, which will begin production in Argentina in 2027. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. To ensure traction in a wide range of road conditions, the drivetrain is automatic 4WD, with low gear and 4WD modes activated by a rotary electronic control on the center console. There is also a rear differential lock, operated electronically by a button near the electronic parking brake.

One of the fundamental pillars of a Ram is its capacity, and the new Dakota boasts impressive figures, capable of carrying over a ton of cargo in its LED-lit bed with a volume of over 1,200 liters. When it comes to towing, the new pickup truck from the mountain sheep brand can tow up to 3.5 tons.

Stellantis invests R$2 billion in Córdoba

The start of the new Ram Dakota’s story is part of the R$2 billion investment announced by Stellantis for the Córdoba Automotive Hub. This will create 1,800 new jobs at the site, half of which will be for women. Of the total hires, 400 will be dedicated exclusively to the production of the Ram Dakota.

More information about the brand’s new mid-size pickup truck will be released soon.