Ram unveils behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of the Dakota Nightfall Concept in an exclusive video

The brand unveils details of the creation of a concept that anticipates the launch of the new pickup, which will hit the Brazilian market next year.

Ram unveils the Dakota Nightfall Concept

The Ram Dakota, the brand’s new midsize pickup for Brazil, will arrive in the country in 2026, reviving the tradition of a name that has won thousands of Brazilians. To unveil the name, Ram held an event where it unveiled the Dakota Nightfall Concept, developed in Brazil by the Stellantis design team.

“The concept was developed entirely by our design center and managed to capture the soul, representing what a Ram should be. Several components already in this concept will be present in the production vehicle. Carrying the Dakota name, connecting tradition to the future with precise lines, technology, strength and robustness, is yet another demonstration of the unparalleled power of a Ram,” comments Juliano Machado, Ram vice president for South America.

The Dakota Nightfall Concept features unique design elements, including the paintwork, featuring graphics that represent Ram’s distinctive strength and power, and the radiator grille with an LED line at the top that connects to the LED headlights.

The Ram Dakota will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Córdoba, Argentina, and will be launched in Brazil next year. More information on the brand’s new pickup will be available soon.