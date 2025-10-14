Stellantis begins production of the Ram Dakota pickup truck at its automotive complex in Córdoba, Argentina

The launch consolidates the Córdoba Automotive Hub as a strategic hub for pickup truck production in the region and marks the start of Ram brand production in Argentina.

This is the second pickup truck included in the industrial plan linked to the R$2 billion investment announced for the country a few months ago. The entire project will create 1,800 new jobs, 50% of which will be filled by women. Of these, 400 will be hired specifically for Ram Dakota. The Ram Dakota is the second model from the Pickup Hub, which will also produce the 2.2 MultiJet engine in the future, essential for sustainable industrial development.

Stellantis: Ram Dakota production

Córdoba, October 13, 2025 – Stellantis announces the production of a new vehicle at the Córdoba Automotive Complex in Argentina: the Ram Dakota pickup truck. This initiative consolidates the Córdoba Automotive Complex as a strategic production hub for pickup trucks in the region. With this decision, Stellantis launches Ram brand production in Argentina for the first time, a historic milestone for the country’s automotive industry, significantly strengthening the value chain, integration with local suppliers, and the creation of quality jobs.

Developing a product in the pickup segment means reviving the history of the Cordoba Automotive Complex and leveraging the best of Argentina’s industrial experience. With the aim of reactivating the supplier network and offering workers a space in which to develop their talents and transform their lives, and that of society as a whole, Stellantis is investing R$2 billion in the future, creating 1,800 jobs, half of which will be filled by women. With this step, the Ferreyra plant not only strengthens its strategic role in the automotive sector, but also efficiently achieves greater local integration within a growth model that reflects the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“The launch of the Ram Dakota is a concrete example of how local integration strengthens regional competitiveness. This project is a real driver of development, as it strategically strengthens our supplier network, promotes the creation of skilled jobs, and allows us to produce vehicles that meet global standards,” says Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis for South America.

With a focus on exports, the Ram Dakota is the second model in the pickup family to feature the locally produced 2.2-liter Multijet turbodiesel engine. This is the beginning of a long-term project that will be developed over the coming years.

“We believe in an Argentina that looks to the world, exporting Argentine added value, knowledge, and talent. With this project, we are recovering the best of our industrial tradition: suppliers returning to production, quality jobs, and opportunities that transform the lives of people, their families, and society as a whole. The new Dakota pickup carries 100% of the RAM brand’s DNA: a rugged design, stunning interior, cutting-edge technology, and features that are unique in the segment,” comments Martín Zuppi, President of Stellantis Argentina.

The addition of the Ram Dakota to the local production portfolio, alongside the Fiat Titano and Fiat Cronos, marks unprecedented industrial growth in Córdoba and strengthens Stellantis’ leadership. This progress reflects not only the company’s confidence in Argentina, but also the potential of the national industry to develop world-class projects.