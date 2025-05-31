The new Peugeot 2008 in Argentina has been chosen as the best regional car and SUV of 2024

Autocosmos, a website specializing in the automotive industry, has awarded the national León SUV in the regional Car and SUV category thanks to votes from its community.

New Peugeot 2008 honored by Autocosmos

The specialized digital platform Autocosmos has awarded the New Peugeot 2008 as the best regional car and SUV of 2024 , as part of an open vote in which more than 10,000 users participated. This award is given to the best launch of the year in each category, voted directly by the Autocosmos community.

Since its launch, the New Peugeot 2008 has marked a turning point in the B-SUV segment thanks to its disruptive design, cutting-edge technology and robustness, which have enabled it to quickly establish itself as a benchmark in its category.

With this new recognition, the lion brand reaffirms its presence at the Autocosmos Awards, where it had already distinguished itself in previous editions with models such as the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 (2022), 3008/5008 (2021), 5008 (2018) and 3008 (2017), all in the imported SUV of the year category.

This new milestone underscores Peugeot’s commitment to innovation, quality, and the preference of Argentine consumers.

The new Peugeot 2008: design, technology and national success

The highly anticipated domestically produced SUV will debut in mid-2024 with a truly revolutionary proposition. The new Peugeot 2008 combines modern design, advanced technology and efficiency, establishing itself as a key product in the brand’s local portfolio.

The elegant exterior aesthetic is complemented by a sophisticated interior featuring high-quality materials and the distinctive i-Cockpit, a Peugeot innovation that redefines the driving experience. Thanks to these qualities, the 2008 quickly became a commercial success and an image benchmark in the B-SUV segment.

New Peugeot 2008 in leadership position, second place in its class by 2025

Less than a year after its launch, the new Peugeot 2008 is already poised to take second place in its class by 2025, with nearly 9,000 units registered, reaffirming the brand’s leadership position in the competitive world of compact vehicles.