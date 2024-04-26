Peugeot: a virtual reality serving automotive innovation

For two decades, Peugeot has frequently used virtual reality as a key tool to innovate and design ever better vehicles, going in this way to anticipate the eventual needs of today’s and tomorrow’s customers. It is a marriage that has allowed it to accelerate development processes significantly, increase the accuracy of models, improve collaboration between teams, and, above all, offer an increasingly immersive driving experience that is personalized and adapted to the style of those who get behind the wheel.

Benefits of virtual reality in automotive design

Using special state-of-the-art tools such as CAVE 1 and CAVE 2, Peugeot creates realistic 3D environments on which designers and engineers can “immerse” themselves in the car, going over every detail, trying to understand the changes to be implemented, and testing different solutions. This is a revolutionary approach that has led to significant improvements.

These benefits certainly include the following. Faster development: virtual reality has enabled the various teams to speed up the design process as much as possible, resulting in rather substantial savings in time and money. Greater accuracy: virtual models are extremely accurate; this subsequently makes it much easier to detect any defects, which may be created during the vehicle design phase. More effective collaboration: virtual reality makes it easier for design, engineering and marketing teams to work together, creating flawless teamwork. Improved driving experience: finally, this incredible technology even allows for a simulation of the driving experience, testing different configurations and improving comfort and ergonomics.

Revolutionary projects born from virtual reality

At VivaTech 2024, Peugeot will present two revolutionary projects born from the very virtual reality with which it performs its prestigious work: the Inception concept car and the Hypersquare steering control.

Inception, with its feline design, futuristic interior and innovative i-Cockpit with Hypersquare at its center, shapes Peugeot‘s vision of the future for electric cars by offering a completely new steering system.

Hypersquare, a digital steering system that completely replaces the traditional steering wheel. It aims to be the rather intuitive interface that can be adapted to various needs to create unparalleled driving pleasure.

Peugeot’s use of virtual reality demonstrates the great commitment put forth by the brand. The main objective certainly remains to aim more and more at innovation and the search for ever more advanced solutions to offer customers completely tailored and unforgettable driving experiences. Future car is right now, and Peugeot believes to lead the way toward a revolutionary and sustainable world of mobility.