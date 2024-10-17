Peugeot E-2008: sales begin in Brazil

The Peugeot E-2008, the first model of the renewed 2008 range introduced in Brazil, already has an official price in the country. The new electric version of the SUV starts at 269,990 R$. Equipped with an innovative electric powertrain, this vehicle promises an even more exciting driving experience, offering a fully electric, comfortable, and silent mobility solution.

Sales of the new Peugeot E-2008 have started in Brazil

Peugeot E-2008 has received an even more efficient electric propulsion system, with advantages in several aspects. In terms of power, there has been a 15% increase, from 136 HP to 158 HP, with a torque of 260 Nm, while the battery capacity has increased from 50 kWh to 54 kWh. The performance boost is complemented by an increase in range, which now reaches a maximum of 261 km PBEV. Its 11 kW three-phase charger, higher than the previous 7.4 kW, allows for a quick 80% charge in a maximum of 30 minutes at 100 kW stations.

One of the French automaker’s premises, since the beginning of the commercialization of electric vehicles in its range in the country, is the offer of an entire chain of related services and products, in order to ensure a complete cycle of customer assistance. To this end, 764 AC chargers and 18 rapid DC chargers are currently available on partner Zletric‘s charging network, where Peugeot customers can charge for free. WEG and ENEL X approved chargers are also available for sale at the brand’s dealerships.

The model features the e-Toggle gear selector, with unique ergonomics, which allows for quick and intuitive direction changes with a single touch. Perfectly in line with the sophisticated and sporty style of the New Peugeot E-2008, the selector offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The New E-2008 also offers the Peugeot Driver Assist as standard, a very comprehensive package of driving assistance devices, thus increasing protection for both those on board and outside the vehicle.

Brazil is making great strides when it comes to pioneering electrified automobiles. And electrification has been present in Peugeot’s history since 1902, when the brand was already studying the use of this type of energy for vehicles. During World War II, gasoline rationing meant the need to find alternative energy sources, and Peugeot was the only major manufacturer interested in this means of propulsion. It was thus, in 1941, that the brand began to offer its first electric vehicle, the Peugeot VLV (Véhicule Léger de Ville), of which 377 units were produced between June 1941 and February 1943.