The new Jeep Commander comes with over 40 original Jeep accessories

The highlight of the 2026 lineup is the logo headlamp, sport exhaust tips, unique downward tilt and more to raise the bar for the seven-seat SUV

The new Jeep Commander

The new Jeep Commander features more than 40 accessories from the Jeep Authentic Accessories line, developed by new JEEP Commander comes with over 40 original Jeep accessories in accordance with Stellantis quality, engineering and safety standards for SUV customization. Complementing the model’s pillars of refinement, comfort, design, technology and performance, these accessories offer greater versatility and functionality. They can be installed on all versions (flex, diesel and gasoline), reinforcing the SUV’s premium offering, combining robustness and elegance like no other vehicle in its class.

The Commander is the only one in its segment to have a range of accessories approved by the brand itself, such as side running boards, a tow hitch integrated into the rear bumper, a tubular roof rack, bike racks and raised-edge floor mats, to reinforce the model’s vocation for adventure and heavy use, with full protection for the interior.

With modern design, versatility and lots of technology, the New Commander also features a new illuminated door sill, Jeep logo headlamp and gloss or black exhaust tips, as well as the unique Tilt Down system, a feature that automatically folds down the right rearview mirror when reversing.

Developed by Stellantis engineers, all Mopar items undergo rigorous testing and approval standards, maintaining vehicle integrity, safety, quality and warranty, with a high nationalization rate and availability throughout the Jeep dealer network in Brazil.

ACCESSORY PACKAGES BY BRAND TERRITORY

To make it easier to choose and organize content according to the customer’s profile, accessories are also offered grouped in thematic packages, but they can also be purchased separately, in line with Jeep pillars:

Design : 4.5′ polished ends | custom painted trim | side step

Performance and capacity : roof bars | tubular roof rack | integrated tow bar + bike rack

Technology: illuminated sill | logo projector | induction charger (wireless charger)

Comfort and refinement: raised-edge floor mats | trunk mat | tiltable

DISCOVER SOME OF THE ACCESSORIES AVAILABLE FOR THE NEW JEEP COMMANDER 2026:

Tilt Down (automatic folding of the rearview mirror)

Tubular roof rack

Roof crossbar

Induction charger for cell phone (wireless charger)

Tow hook integrated into rear bumper

Side brackets

Interior lighting

Interior trunk lighting

Side stripes in colors exclusive to the New Commander

Anti-theft screws

Tailpipes (polished or black) for exhaust

Flexible storage compartment

Glasses holder

Crankcase protection

Metal and LED sill protector

Jeep logo headlamp

Loading dock cover

Tubular luggage rack net

Cargo protection net in the trunk

Ceiling-mounted bike rack

Bicycle rack for tow bar (2 bikes)

Fixed bike rack for trailer hitch (3 bikes)

Mats with raised edges

Trunk mat