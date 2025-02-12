Stellantis sells Mopar site in Marysville

Stellantis has finalized the sale of its Mopar Distribution Center in Marysville, Michigan, a historic facility that was once home to the production of the legendary 426 HEMI V8 engine and Chrysler’s Marine/Industrial division. The operation is part of a broader plan to consolidate the group’s activities.

Stellantis has completed the sale of its Mopar Center in Marysville

Frank Matyok, Head of Security, Manufacturing, and Corporate Communications at Stellantis, framed the operation in the context of the 2023 UAW agreement: “The sale of the Marysville Mopar center, which occurred in January with a leaseback agreement, is part of the consolidation strategy outlined in the 2023 agreement with UAW. Thanks to this operation, activities and employment for approximately 240 UAW-represented employees will continue without interruption until the completion of the new facility.”

This sale follows a model already tested with the Mopar site in Center Line, Michigan, where a similar leaseback agreement allowed 500 UAW workers to remain operational. Although the financial details of the operation have not been made public, Stellantis has confirmed its commitment to employment continuity during the transition phase.

The group is now focusing its efforts on creating an innovative Mopar Mega Hub in Michigan. As stated by the company: “While negotiations are ongoing for a Mopar Mega Hub in Michigan, the future site will be at the forefront with new technologies and innovations, a very safe and modern work environment for our employees that will be operationally carbon net zero, in line with our Dare Forward goals to deliver cleaner and more environmentally friendly operations.”

Among the locations under consideration is a 230-acre plot of land (former golf course and agricultural area) located across from Ford’s Romeo Engine Plant in Romeo, Michigan. The project, which involves a $30 million investment, aims to centralize the activities of the old Detroit area distribution centers into a single cutting-edge facility.

Stellantis has assured that it will provide regular updates on the development of the distribution centers’ consolidation plan, confirming its commitment to a smooth transition that safeguards both operations and employment levels.