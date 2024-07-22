The new generation of Lancia Delta: a new fresh chapter for a legendary car back in 2028

Words from Luca Napolitano reveal the silhouette of a car destined to ‘make people dream’. A new Lancia Delta will come in 2028 to conquer the roadways with a fresh, power and innovative cutting-edge design.

New Lancia Delta: rebirth by an Italian icon prepared to write a new profile in 2028

Year 2028 promises to be full of news in the automobile industry and in particular for the manufacturer Lancia. The comeback of an already well known car in the past, namely the Lancia Delta, is in fact foreseen. This car, is also well known for its past full of glories in the world of rallying, now instead it is preparing to return to modern roads, looking to an electric and innovative future. Certainly, a car that will mark the revival of the Lancia brand internationally.

Introduced as “sporty, geometric and muscular,” the new Lancia Delta is presented by Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano. This new car promises to carry on tradition while maintaining the style of the previous car, obviously renewing itself to run in step with modernity. Its sleek, aerodynamic lines, combined with balanced proportions, will surely leave a mark on the roads in the coming years.

The new Delta will be all-electric and will be powered by Stellantis Group’s STLA Medium platform. Currently there seems to be a strong likelihood that it will have a very considerable range, able to meet the demands of daily driving and longer trips without worries. The battery should be located under the floor pan, so as to ensure a low center of gravity and a ride with dynamic and responsive characteristics.

Size figures are expected to be around 4.4 to 4.5 meters in length, going definitively into the C segment of the automotive market. Production could take place at the Melfi plant in Italy, although other hypotheses within the Stellantis group have not yet been ruled out. This choice of production location will depend on several factors, including strategic aspects and also according to the market The choice of production location will depend on strategic and market factors, with the aim of trying to optimize costs and the competitiveness of the model globally.

Lancia Delta HF: a wheeled dream rendered by Alessandro Masera

The new Lancia Delta, revealed here on a recent render by Alessandro Masera, certainly stands to be a representative of the Italian brand’s rebirth. With an attractive design and an incomparable sporting heritage, the Delta is sure to conquer the fans’ racing souls.

An HF version‘s entry, precisely as for the Ypsilon and Gamma, emphasizes Lancia’s focus on performance and driving pleasure. While the carmaker has not yet confirmed formally the Delta’s return to the world of rallying, the speculation is eagerly awaited by many people and, in view the model’s sporting pedigree, seems distinctly possible.

Anticipation for the new Lancia Delta is now high, not only for all those who are fans of the brand but also among lovers of sports and innovative cars. The possibility of its return to the world of rallying, a hypothesis that is being supported by many experts in the field, is fueling the dream of being a part of the legendary challenges won by the brand that made the Delta name famous worldwide.

The unveiling of this new car as of now is scheduled for 2028, so all we have to do is wait for the passing of the months for more and more news and detailed information.