The new Fiat Titano pickup officially arrives in Argentine market with a superior value proposition

The Fiat Titano is the first product produced by Stellantis’ new dedicated pickup hub at the Córdoba plant, strengthening Fiat’s presence in Argentina and throughout the region.

Fiat Titano

Buenos Aires, June 30, 2025 – Fiat Argentina begins marketing a new product: the New Fiat Titano. Produced in the Córdoba Industrial Park, this new model reinforces Stellantis’ commitment to South America, where the company maintains its leadership and is increasingly prepared to design, develop and produce the most modern cars in the region, expanding its business, reaffirming the value of its iconic brands and, above all, meeting the needs of its customers.

Design

The new Fiat Titano features rugged styling with 18-inch diamond alloy wheels, halogen and LED headlights, LED taillights, and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Completing the look is a gloss black front grille with chrome upper and lower sections, a split gray front lower guard, and chrome door handles and side mirrors. Completing the look are chrome San Antonio bars, longitudinal roof rails, metal side running boards, and fog lamps with chrome injection bezels.

Inside, the new Fiat Titano includes bi-zone automatic climate control, black leather interior upholstery, chrome interior details and door handles, Keyless Entry ‘N Go, and offline GPS navigation.

Engines and transmissions

Among the main new features in the 2026 range is the new, modern 2.2-liter Multijet engine, combined with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. With this combination, the New Fiat Titano delivers 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, providing the power needed for both field work and daily city use.

In terms of traction, the New Fiat Titano features all-wheel drive and an engine paired with an automatic transmission, making the SUV more economical, with fuel consumption of 9.9 l/km in the city and 10.8 l/km on the highway. This figure also includes 0-60 mph acceleration in just 9.9 seconds.

Continuing with the mechanical innovations, the New Fiat Titano highlights the suspension calibration, which ensures comfort and stability on uneven terrain, and the electric power steering, common throughout the range, which further enhances comfort on different terrains and, above all, when maneuvering.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Fiat Titano introduces important new features. It is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which offer features such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control that enhance driving safety.

It also has four-wheel disc brakes and a permanent all-wheel drive (AWD) system, which allows it to switch from rear-wheel drive (2H) to all-wheel drive (4WD), providing excellent performance and increased safety on any type of surface.

Safety features include a six-airbag system, lane departure warning, automatic downhill cruise control, tire pressure monitoring (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESP), hill start assist, traction control, and pre-collision brake assist. It is also equipped with ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), which provide more control and safety in different driving conditions.

Technology on board

The New Fiat Titano features a 7-inch color instrument cluster and a customizable 10-inch multimedia center for easy access to various vehicle settings. It also features a dedicated off-road section and wireless smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

Continuing with the center unit, the 360-degree off-road camera with 3D projection is a distinctive feature because, in addition to assisting the driver in parking maneuvers, it automatically detects obstacles while driving thanks to the four cameras distributed along the exterior of the vehicle. This ensures its suitability to deal with any terrain.

Dimensions and load capacity

The new Fiat Titano boasts excellent body capacity and offers body protection on all versions. All versions have a payload capacity of up to 1,020 kg (including passengers and cargo) and a braked towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg (without cargo).

With generous dimensions and genuine 4×4 features, such as a ground clearance of 235 mm and angles of attack and exit of 29° and 27° respectively, the pickup is ideal for rough terrain and carrying heavy loads. Impressively, the New Fiat Titano measures 5,330 mm in length, 2,221 mm in width (with mirrors), 1,897 mm in height (with longitudinal bars) and has a wheelbase of 3,180 mm.

For more details of accessories, warranties, and prices, visit Stellantis Media website here, Stellantis Atgentina’s official press release