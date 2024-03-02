Fiat Toro 2025: the new version will introduce the 2.2-liter Multijet II engine

The 2025 Fiat Toro is set to introduce significant innovations in the Brazilian pick-up market segment, highlighting the Stellantis brand’s continuous evolution in meeting consumer needs and adapting to technological changes. A strategic redefinition of the available engine options for this model comes with the revision of the trim levels.

For the Toro 2025, the diesel engine will be exclusively offered with the Ranch trim, marking a clear step away from previous design directions that excluded the 4×4 versions with the 1.3-liter Turbo Flex 270 engine. This decision indicates a refined product positioning strategy by the Italian manufacturer, aimed at optimizing performance and efficiency across different market segments.

Fiat Toro 2025: the Ranch version will be the only one with a diesel engine

One of the most significant innovations is the introduction of the new 2.2-liter turbodiesel, which will replace the current 2-liter turbodiesel. Initially planned for the Jeep Commander, this update will also extend to the Fiat Toro, representing a significant step forward in terms of performance and environmental sustainability.

The decision to use the 2.2 turbodiesel for the Ranch version and to equip the Ultra trim with the 1.3 Turbo Flex 270 confirms Fiat’s commitment to offering a diversified range that meets public expectations. The engines of the new 2025 Fiat Toro are characterized by a balance between power and efficiency. The 1.3-liter Turbo Flex maintains a power of 185 HP with ethanol and 180 HP with gasoline, with a maximum torque of 270 Nm, coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the new 2.2-liter Multijet II turbodiesel offers 200 HP and 440 Nm. This engine will be paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 all-wheel drive, promising improvements in terms of performance and dynamic response.

The Toro’s engine update and diversification strategy reflect the Italian manufacturer’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the competitive automotive sector while offering environmentally conscious solutions and meeting the demands of an increasingly demanding market.