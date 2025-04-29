The new Fiat Strada will be a global pickup

A new Fiat Strada with completely revamped lines and a styling stance designed to seduce global markets prepares anticipated by designer-created images

Building on the well-established success of the current model, which has always been a leader in Brazil, Fiat is preparing to launch the new Strada, a pickup truck with a totally revamped design and styling designed to captivate global markets coming over the next few years. Already anticipated by a concept last year, the next generation of this vehicle adopts the innovative Smart Car modular platform, the same as the recent Grande Panda. This design choice will open the door to greater efficiency, flexibility and, most importantly, various electrification options.

Rendering new Strada by designer Jonathan Machado

In Brazil, trade magazine Autoesporte commissioned designer Jonathan Machado to produce renderings that reveal the possible final appearance of the new Fiat Strada. The images show a modern design, with essential lines that recall electric vehicles, but without sacrificing the robustness and practicality that have always distinguished this model.

The next generation Fiat Strada promises to be even more impressive and spacious than the current model. In fact, a slight increase in overall dimensions (currently 4.48 meters in length, 1.73 meters in width and 1.59 meters in height) is expected, which will give the pickup a more robust appearance and offer greater interior roominess and cargo capacity.

A key moment in this evolution, as I anticipated earlier, will be the introduction of the STLA Smart Car platform, which will be produced at Fiat’s historic Betim plant in Brazil. This will not only mark the beginning of a new era for Brazil’s market-leading pickup, but will also represent a technological breakthrough for the country’s entire automotive sector, paving the way for the production of increasingly advanced and efficient vehicles.

New Road a key player in a global strategy

Stellantis’ new range of popular vehicles, of which the new Strada will be a part, was previewed by four concepts unveiled in February. It is expected to be launched by the end of the decade, in line with the group’s R$30 billion investment plan in Brazil by 2030. The third generation of the Fiat Strada will not only be a styling evolution, but a true global expansion. The pickup will also be available in Europe, where electric versions could be offered. In Brazil, however, the powertrain offering will be more varied, with 12V mild hybrid, turbocharged and naturally aspirated options designed to meet the diverse needs of the local market.

Stellantis’ strategic plan for Brazil also includes the launch, in 2026, of a hatchback sedan derived from the Grande Panda (intended to replace the Mobi and Argo) and, in 2028, a seven-seat SUV and new Fastback. This bold strategy underscores the group’s commitment to innovation and growth in both local and international markets.

However confident of the success that the current model Strada is already experiencing in Brazil, the new generation will have expectations very high and the lights turned on to see what innovative things it can offer. In the meantime, we recall that last month, March, Fiat also closed with two models among the best sellers in the country. The Strada remains in first place, with 10,254 units registered and a 5.5 percent market share, while the Argo ranked second, with 8,248 units registered and a 4.5 percent market share. As in previous months, Fiat remains the undisputed leader in the Brazilian market, with a 21 percent market share and 38,875 units registered in March, more than 8,000 more than the runner-up.