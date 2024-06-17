The new Fiat Panda prepares to conquer South America with a new name and an important status

A new era for the Panda on Brazilian soil: Fiat’s historic citycar is preparing to land in South America with a new name and a new role, ready to replace two models in the range currently on the market.

Panda reinvents itself for South America: new name and dual role

Fiat’s legendary citycar is preparing for an exciting adventure: landing in South America with a new name and a brand new role. Officially unveiled on July 11, 2024, the New Fiat Panda is preparing to become a truly global car, produced and sold in Europe, Africa, and South America. For the South American market, the car will be produced at Fiat’s Betim plant and will most likely sport a different name than the European version. Among the papable names are “new Fiat Uno” and “new Fiat Argo.” According to rumors coming out of South America, the new Panda will not just replace a single model, but rather two: the current Fiat Argo and the Fiat Mobi citycar, which will probably not see their renewal. Fiat’s goal is to strengthen its presence in Brazil and other South American countries, where it already boasts very positive sales numbers.

The debut of the New Fiat Panda in South America is not planned for the immediate term. Estimates assume an official unveiling during the first quarter of 2026, with a market launch therefore more than a year away. Under the hood of the Brazilian New Fiat Panda we will find the 1.0 Firefly engines paired with manual transmission and the 1.0 Turbo Flex 200 with CVT transmission and 12V MHEV hybrid system (BSG).

In sum, the New Fiat Panda has all the credentials to win over the South American public. Its revamped design, cutting-edge technology and wide range of engines make it an attractive proposition for a growing market. We just have to wait until 2026 to find out how the Panda story will evolve in this new continental adventure.