The New Citroën Basalt arrives in Argentina

The SUV is available in 3 versions with two types of engines mated to a CVT-type manual or automatic transmission. It offers a special launch series called 1st Edition equipped with T200 engine, CVT-type transmission, exclusive “Pearl White” color and distinctive personalization. The interior is designed to offer ample interior space for each of the occupants. The model has a trunk capacity of 490 liters, which can be expanded to 1,540 liters by folding down the rear seats.

Distinguishing style that meets functionality

The New Citroën Basalt SUV is launched in Argentina with design, comfort, robustness and affordability after a successful pre-sale and the start of the Savings Plan subscription. The Citroën Basalt brings together all the elements anticipated by the Basalt Vision concept, including unique design, spacious proportions and robustness.

The Citroën Basalt, with a smart development in line with the design area since the first sketches of this SUV of the brand, has been favored by the modern architecture of the CMP platform, which has allowed the creation of an elegant body, with a sporty touch. but achieving ample interior space. Its 2.64 m wheelbase allowed the creation of a proportional style that perfectly unites the front and rear, a concept that brings lightness to the design by favoring wide entry and exit angles.

No curve or line has a single function in the car. Folds on the bumpers, sides and roof convey solidity while providing even more strength to the parts, while elegant reliefs at the rear of the roof optimize aerodynamics and allow optimized positioning of the trunk joints. The result is a wide trunk opening without loss of headroom for rear seat occupants.

Attention to detail for the new Basalt

This art of combining emotion and reason continues in the blacked-out elements around the bumpers and on the underside of the bumpers, which consolidate a strong design and protect the bodywork from minor bumps caused by debris or other everyday elements.

The care with which the Basalt has been designed is evident even in the simplest elements, such as the exclusive color patches : these discreet trims on the sides of the front bumper and on the C-pillar near the doors visually identify the versions. In its FEEL version in the color André Red (named after André Citroën, creator of the brand), while in its SHINE version it adopts the slightly golden shade called Terre Toscane.

All this attention to aesthetics continues in the interior, designed to accommodate up to five adults in maximum comfort. The front panel adopts a design detail by applying different textures in a Solar Bronze shade, visually complementing the Basalt digital panel.

The SUV range in Argentina and prices

The range consists of three versions: LIVE PACK, FEEL & SHINE, plus the exclusive special launch series 1st Edition.

In the case of the LIVE PACK and FEEL versions , both have a 115-hp VTi engine and a 5-speed manual transmission, while the SHINE version will be equipped with the famous and recognized 120-hp Stellantis-derived T200 engine mated to a gearbox. .type CVT automatic. Similarly, the special launch series called 1st Edition also has this T200 engine with CVT box and distinctive pearl white color and exclusive personalization. In all, the Basalt will have a competitive equipment package as standard, as well as attributes differentiated in its segment.

The New Citroën Basalt will go on sale in Argentina at the following price in pesos and VAT included. Basalt VTI Live Pk $22,820,000. Basalt VTI Feel $24,410,000. Basalt T200 Shine $28,400,000 and Basalt T200 1st Edition $29,290,000.