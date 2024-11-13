Argentina, now it’s already possible to book the new Citroen Basalt or subscribe to the Savings Plan

As confirmed by the Stellantis press release, from November 12, 2024, the possibility of subscribing to the Citroën Plan Savings Plan begins, or of reserving the model for pre-sale, either through the brand’s official dealers.

A new business Savings Plan for the Basalt

In the case of the Savings Plan channel, it is an 84-month 70/30 plan with agreed breakdown in installments 6, 9 and 12, proposing at least 30% of the Extraordinary Rate. The value of the first subscription installment is AR $180,049, making it the SUV with the most affordable rate on the market. The entry-level version of the New Citroën Basalt, named Live, with a price tag of AR $23,280,000 is chosen as the savings model. The new model arrives with elegance, robustness and comfort for all, and this summer the public will be able to meet it at the Summer Car Show on the Argentine.

The French brand Stellantis beginning a new phase of its journey with the launch of the New Citroën Basalt . An SUV that aims to be a landmark for the brand in our country and begins this process with two forms of marketing: Savings Plan and Traditional Sale through model reservation, both in the brand’s official dealer network throughout the country. In addition to visiting a dealership, you can enter the sites and receive all the news about the arrival of the Citroën Basalt in Argentina.

Basalt reaches the most affordable share of the market

Marketing through the savings plan channel in the subscription version will be priced at AR$ 23,280,000, making it the SUV with the most affordable share on the market .

This third exponent of the C-Cubo project is a response to the needs of the brand’s customers, with a disruptive design and great interior comfort, a unique differential for the competitive B-SUV segment. The New Citroën Basalt SUV has just been unveiled in the region, and soon you will be able to see this novelty that combines design, comfort, robustness and accessibility.

Complete features of the Savings Plan

Below are the main features of the Savings Plan product. The savings model as we mentioned is the Basalt VTI Live PK, its number 1 subscription rate is AR$ 180,049. The price of the model is equivalent to AR$ 23,280,000 and payment can be made using an 84 installment plan. The type of plan is 70/30, installments with commercial extensions are 20% in installments 1 to 12 and 10% in installments 13 to 18, to be recovered in installments 25 to 72. Finally, contracted adjudication in installments 6, 9 and 12, competing for 30% of the extraordinary rate.

Just as a perk before the launch of the new model, the brand is offering for car insurance, all-risk insurance at the full third-party price for 6 months in the following companies: La Caja (TR with 5% deductible at the third -complete-part price) and La Segunda (TR with 3.5% deductible at the third -complete-part price). To subscribe to this new Plan, customers can go to official Citroën dealers or online at our website https://www.citroenplan.com.ar/