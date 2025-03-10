The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a more global car to make rivals envious

The upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia is a highly anticipated model in the Biscione range. It is scheduled to debut in 2025, probably in the spring, barring delays. Production, based on the STLA Large platform, will begin at the Cassino plant later next year. Recently, it was reported that the second generation Giulia will have a very different design from the current one, with an inspiration closer to a crossover.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: a global competition model

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is among the most eagerly awaited models from the house of the Biscione, set to debut in 2025, as anticipated, probably in the spring barring any unforeseen delays. Aiming to compete directly with German rivals Audi, BMW and Mercedes, the next-generation Giulia will feature an innovative design aimed at winning over a global audience.

The latest rumors reveal that the new Giulia will abandon classic sedan shapes to embrace a crossover style, a bold choice aimed at intercepting the tastes of an evolving market. Production of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will take place at the Cassino plant, using the modern STLA Large platform, a technological base that promises high performance and a wide range of engine options.

The design of the next Giulia will be revolutionary to redefine the premium segment

Among the high expectations and novelties for the next Giulia are a let’s say revolutionary design. The adoption of crossover styling marks a significant turning point for this long-awaited model, which aims to combine the sporty elegance typical of Alfa Romeo with the versatility of an SUV. in addition, the state-of-the-art platform will allow the introduction of electrified powertrains, in line with automotive market trends. And not to be forgotten is the Italian production. In fact, the confirmation of production at the Italian plant in Cassino underscores the importance of Made in Italy for Alfa Romeo, which is obviously seen as an added value that strengthens the brand’s identity.

So, the next generation Alfa Romeo Giulia is set to redefine the boundaries of the premium segment and – as I wrote earlier – with innovative design and a global soul. The goal is to win an international audience and compete with German rivals Audi, BMW and Mercedes in all major markets around the world. This transformation, although it may raise some eyebrows among purists, is seen as a sensible move by analysts and industry experts, who see it as a key step in establishing Alfa Romeo as a global premium brand of Stellantis.

The difference in styling between the Giulia and the Stelvio and the powertrains

Unlike the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will retain an SUV stance, the new Giulia will actually embrace a crossover style, abandoning the classic sedan shapes. The new Giulia will be available in several powertrains, including thermal and plug-in hybrid versions. Despite the uncertainty about which thermal engine will be chosen, the presence of a plug-in hybrid version is confirmed. In addition, in view of the slowdown in sales of electric cars, and, it cannot be ruled out that Alfa Romeo may opt for additional thermal engines.