The new Giulia will be more compact and less massive than the new Stelvio

Anticipation for the new generation Alfa Romeo Giulia is growing by the day, fueled by rumors and previews that outline a deeply renewed model expected in the year 2026. It should then be remembered that the new Giulia represents a key piece in Alfa Romeo’s strategy.

The differences between the upcoming new Giulia and the new Stelvio.

Now, one of the most interesting features emerging is the decision to make the Giulia more compact and less imposing than its big sister Stelvio. This decision, if confirmed, will certainly not be accidental, but responds to a precise strategy to differentiate more markedly the two models, each with its own identity and well-defined target audience.

The Biscione brand’s new Giulia will be positioned as a smaller sports sedan designed for those seeking a dynamic and engaging driving experience. The reduction in size and weight will help improve agility and handling, enhancing the driving pleasure typical of Alfa Romeos. The Stelvio, on the other hand, will maintain its role as a generously sized luxury SUV, offering more space and comfort for those seeking a versatile car that is also suitable for long journeys.

The compactness of the new Giulia is also reflected in its design, with more tapered lines and a focus on aerodynamics. The goal is to create a car that expresses sportiness and elegance at the same time, with a distinctive look that recalls Alfa Romeo tradition but with an eye to the future.

Slightly more compact dimensions for new Alfa Romeo Giulia compared to Stelvio

As we said just above, the latest rumors reveal that despite adopting the STLA Large platform, the new Giulia will be more compact than the Stelvio, thus differentiating itself more from the Italian automaker’s SUV.

The decision to turn the Giulia into a high-wheel fastback sedan also seems to be dictated by the need to integrate the battery pack, an operation that would have been more complex in a conventional sedan. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

The new Giulia on the STLA Large platform – design and engines

The new Giulia, produced at the Cassino plant on the STLA Large platform, is expected to benefit from an increase in size compared to the current model. Despite this, Alfa Romeo seems intent on keeping the Giulia more compact than the Stelvio, accentuating its nature as a sports sedan. In addition, the Giulia will have a less massive appearance than the Stelvio, which will instead gain in muscularity. Although information on dimensions has yet to be confirmed, it is likely that the new Giulia will benefit from the larger dimensions of the STLA Large platform while maintaining a more streamlined profile than the Stelvio.

The design of the new Giulia, then, promises to be bold and futuristic, with slim headlights, a closed shield, a central license plate, and a V-shaped light signature at the rear. These elements will give the car a strong and recognizable identity in line with Alfa Romeo’s new styling direction.

The powertrain range of the new Giulia will be under the banner of electrification, with several electric motors providing high performance and low emissions. However, there will be no shortage of at least one thermal version, probably a plug-in hybrid, to meet the needs of those who prefer a more traditional driving experience.