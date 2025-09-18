The last BMW M4 GTS ever built: a market flop for a million dollar auction

Who could have imagined that a 2016 BMW M4 GTS would turn out to be a interesting investment? Yet here it is: chassis number 803 of 803, the very last GTS ever built, is now listed in Orlando, Florida, with an eye-popping price tag of $1,000,803.

With only 489 kilometers on the clock, this car proves that sometimes betting on the right machine pays off far more than putting money into an overhyped tech stock. BMWs have always been known for holding their value, but the M4 GTS elevated that tradition to an entirely new level, cementing its status as one of the most collectible M cars of the modern era.

Launched in 2016 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the M3, the M4 GTS was conceived as the spiritual successor to the E46 M3 CSL, raw, uncompromising, and track-focused. Official production was capped at 700 units globally, with 300 destined for North America. Yet this mysterious 803rd unit remains something of an enigma, whether an extra build or a special factory adjustment, BMW never clarified. What’s certain is that this car has become the ultimate collector’s prize from the F82 lineage.

Under the hood sits the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six S55 with water injection, producing 493 HP and 600 Nm of torque, delivered to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Performance is ferocious: 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 180 mph.

Carbon fiber panels on the hood, roof, and trunk, a titanium exhaust, and race-inspired aerodynamics make the GTS a featherweight bruiser. A massive adjustable rear wing, front splitter, and OLED taillights enhance its motorsport DNA, while the stripped-down interior, Alcantara trim, optional Clubsport roll bar, and harness belts, reminds you this car was built for performance.

Originally priced at $134,200, nearly double a standard M4, the GTS was criticized as overpriced, and resale values dipped as low as $90,000–$100,000 by 2022. Fast forward to today, and the tide has turned dramatically: the very last M4 GTS ever built now commands more than a million dollars.