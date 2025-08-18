BMW waves goodbye to the 8 Series with the exclusive M Heritage Edition

The G15 generation of the BMW 8 Series, introduced back in 2018, is approaching the end of its production cycle. But before it bows out, BMW is celebrating it with one of the most exclusive special editions ever released. Enter the 2026 M850i Edition M Heritage, a limited-run model that pays tribute to the brand’s sporting DNA and design heritage.

Limited to just 500 units worldwide, the special edition made its debut at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it appeared alongside the legendary E31 8 Series of the 1990s. Unlike the original two-door coupe, this modern homage is based on the more versatile M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, blending GT performance with four-door practicality.

One of the highlights of this edition is its nostalgic paint palette. BMW is reviving five classic shades from the E31 catalog: Brilliant Red, Mauritius Blue Metallic, Cosmos Black Metallic, Oxford Green Metallic, and Daytona Violet Metallic. The exterior is further enhanced by an M carbon-fiber roof with signature tricolor stripes, 20-inch Orbit Grey bi-color alloy wheels, and the M Sport Professional package, which adds darkened accents, black brake calipers, and smoked headlights.

Inside, the cabin embraces a true luxury GT atmosphere. Alcantara covers not only the seats but also the dashboard, door panels, and headliner, while the M Sport seats are finished in Full Black Merino leather with diamond stitching. Special edition details include tricolor stitching, non-illuminated M badges on the headrests, unique M850i Edition lettering on the cup holder cover and door sills, plus a numbered plaque on the center console.

Standard equipment is nearly fully loaded, featuring highlights like the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system and the comprehensive Driving Assistance Professional package. Under the hood lies BMW’s familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, delivering 523 HP and 533 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive, the car rockets from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, making it the most powerful 8 Series short of the M8 and M8 Competition.

Pricing starts at $130,400 in the US, not including a $1,175 destination fee. That’s about $21,000 more than a standard 8 Series Gran Coupe, but the exclusive details and near-fully-loaded spec more than justify the premium. Production begins in November 2025, with first deliveries slated for early 2026.