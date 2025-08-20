Barn find goldmine: Ferrari, BMW and Ford icons emerge after decades

Barn and garage finds never lose their magic. They’re not just old cars collecting dust, they’re hidden gems, frozen in time and waiting to be rediscovered. Over the years, enthusiasts have uncovered everything from iconic American muscle cars to authentic forgotten chapter of automotive history. This latest discovery, however, is on another level. Here we have three treasures, a Ferrari, an amazing BMW and an astonishing Ford.

Canadian dealership Silver Arrow Cars recently unearthed a forgotten private collection in Newport Beach, California. The owner, now 88 years old, had quietly stored away a Ferrari 550 Maranello, a BMW M5 E39, and a 2006 Ford GT. Photos shared on Instagram reveal the trio covered in thick layers of dust, proof of decades in hiding.

The Ferrari 550 Maranello is a true time capsule. Parked for 25 years, it boasts a stunning Nart Blue exterior, tan leather interior, and only 564 original miles. Under the hood sits the iconic 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, pushing out 478 HP.

Next up is the 2002 BMW M5 E39, widely considered one of the best sports sedans ever built. Showing just 4,249 miles, it’s finished in Carbon Black with black leather seats and wood trim. Its 4.9-liter V8 produced 394 HP when new, making it an undisputed benchmark for performance saloons.

And then there’s the crown jewel: the 2006 Ford GT. Practically brand new, with only 1,160 kilometers on the clock, it has never been titled or registered. Sporting the classic red paint with white racing stripes, it hides a monstrous 5.4-liter supercharged V8 delivering 550 horsepower.

So, what’s this trio worth today? Collectors are already speculating. The ultra-low-mileage E39 M5 could potentially hit seven figures at auction. The Ferrari 550 Maranello has recently sold on Bring a Trailer for anywhere between $150,000 and $250,000. Meanwhile, pristine Ford GTs have fetched between $700,000 and over $1 million. With mileage this low, this example could easily join the million-dollar club.