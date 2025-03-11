The Jeep Wagoneer L and the Chrysler Pacifica, 2025 winners recognized by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Cars for Families awards are issued every spring to honor the cars, SUVs and minivans that offer the best combination of safety, reliability, space, comfort, convenience and connectivity in their class.

Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Wagoneer L Best Cars for Families Awards from U.S. News & World Report

For 2025, the Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Wagoneer L are recognized as the winners in the car rankings. The U.S. News methodology combines the vehicle’s overall score in the U.S. News best car rankings, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. In each class covered by these awards, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category. U.S. News & World Report evaluated 100 vehicles and named winners across nine categories.

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Earns Best Minivan for Families Award

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan ever, earned the honor of being named the Best Minivan for Families from U.S. News. This is the second consecutive year that the Chrysler Pacifica has won this prestigious award.

“Minivans can seem samey, but the Pacifica stands out as the best all-arounder in the class, with excellent safety ratings, a versatile, stylish and amenity-packed cabin, and a good driving experience,” said Alex Kwanten, Autos managing editor at U.S. News & World Report.

The Chrysler Pacifica offers versatility, cargo space, easy entry/exit, a host of advanced safety features, excellent fuel economy and unique attributes that make it a smart choice for families looking for a comfortable vehicle to suit their daily, active lifestyles. Chrysler Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available AWD capability paired with Pacifica’s class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, and was first minivan with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System. This year, Chrysler is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Limited S

Jeep Wagoneer L Earns Best Large SUV for Families Award

“The Jeep Wagoneer L’s roomy cabin, easy-to-use systems and bevy of tech features make it a good family choice, but its adult-friendly third row, solid fuel economy and top safety scores clinched the award,” said Kwanten.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer L wins the Best Large SUV for Families award – takes spaciousness to a whole new level. Stretching 12 inches longer than the standard model (226.7 inches total) with a 7-inch increase in wheelbase (130 inches), it offers unmatched comfort for up to eight passengers. This translates to a best-in-class overall passenger volume and generous cargo space behind the third row, providing families with plenty of space for people and items they need daily.

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer L Carbide

Built to appeal to the heart of the large SUV market, the Jeep Wagoneer L combines heritage, refinement and technology with unparalleled comfort and legendary 4×4 capability. Powered by the standard Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine with 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque, Jeep Wagoneer sets the benchmark for power and efficiency in the large SUV segment. The standard Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine is up to 15% more efficient than larger V-8 engines, which helps families on the go save more money at the fuel pump.