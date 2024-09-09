Stellantis introduces Jeep Wagoneer L for law enforcement

The Stellantis group has launched the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer L Series I for government and law enforcement fleets, offering a larger and more versatile vehicle for non-pursuit tasks. Contrary to expectations of an expansion of the Dodge Durango platform, Dodge has maintained the unibody design based on the STLA Large platform for future models. However, the growing demands for greater cargo capacity for equipment have led Stellantis to introduce the Wagoneer L as an ideal alternative.

Here’s the Jeep Wagoneer L designed for law enforcement

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer L is now available for law enforcement and government agencies with customized setups for specific operational requirements. These include essential features such as emergency lighting systems (lightbar, grille, side window, and visor lights), a siren and speaker system, wiring, a power distribution center, and a rear weapons vault.

The Jeep Wagoneer L is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane I6 standard-output (S/O) engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque. It is paired with a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission and is available in both two-wheel drive (4×2) and four-wheel drive (4×4) configurations, offering flexibility depending on agency needs.

The Jeep Wagoneer L represents an ideal solution for agencies requiring a versatile full-size SUV for tasks such as security patrols, transportation, and use as a Special Service Vehicle (SSV). With spacious interiors and advanced safety features, it offers robustness and reliability. For more details on configuration options and law enforcement adaptations, you can consult the Stellantis website page related to fleet vehicles.