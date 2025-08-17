The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe: the most luxurious and technologically advanced plug-in hybrid SUV ever

Electrified Luxury: Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe delivers premium craftsmanship, cutting-edge tech, and legendary 4×4 capability in a plug-in hybrid package. Efficient Power: 52km electric range (NEDC), 3.2L/100km combined fuel economy, and 280kW of total system output. Limited Opportunity: Final units available now, offering exceptional value in a highly competitive segment.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe
August 14th – Melbourne, VIC – Jeep Australia is offering an opportunity to experience the most luxurious and technologically advanced Grand Cherokee ever produced, the Summit Reserve 4xe Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), available from $77,760 MSRP.
This move reflects Jeep’s commitment to delivering greater value and accessibility in the premium electrified SUV space, without compromising on luxury, technology, or capability. With only 90 units remaining, this offer brings together the best of Jeep’s legendary capability and premium innovation in a refined package.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe is a showcase of Jeep’s commitment to delivering Zero Emission Freedom . It combines a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 17.3kWh battery, delivering:
- 280kW of power and 637Nm of torque
- 52km of all-electric range (NEDC)
- 3.2L/100km combined fuel economy
Positioned against other plug-in hybrid large SUVs, the Summit Reserve 4xe stands apart with a suite of features:
- Quilted Palermo leather-appointed seating
- 19-speaker 950W McIntosh® premium audio system
- Optional Night vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection
- Optional front Passenger interactive display
- 12-way adjustable front massage and ventilated seats with memory function
- Open-pore real wood interior trim
- 10-inch head-up display
- Quadra-Trac II® 4×4 system with Selec-Terrain® and Quadra Lift Air Suspension
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- 360 Surround View Camera
- Active Driving Assist
- ParkSense Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
- Berber floor mats and deluxe headliner
- Black painted roof
- Illuminated sill plates
- Jeep Connected Services
Inside, the cabin offers 4,095L of passenger volume and 1,067L of cargo space (behind the 2nd row), delivering exceptional comfort and versatility for families and adventurers alike.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe was awarded a coveted 5-star ANCAP safety rating, thanks to standard inclusions such Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Active Lane Management, Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Intersection Collision Assist. Passengers are also protected with dual front, front-side, side curtain and knee airbags.
Every Jeep Grand Cherokee is backed by the Jeep Wave Commitment. It is our promise to you as a Jeep owner. It means complete confidence with a 5 year/100,000km factory warranty, reduced cost of ownership with capped price servicing and peace of mind with roadside assist for the entire duration of your vehicle’s warranty when you service through Jeep. Most importantly it means we’ve got your back, so you can keep on adventuring for many years to come.
For more information, please visit your local Jeep dealership or www.jeep.com.au.
Range & Pricing
|Model
|Engine
|Trans
|Drive
|Fuel
|Power
|BVP*
|Summit Reserve 4xe
|2.0L I4
|8AT
|4×4
|Petrol/Electric
|280kW
|$77,760
*Base Vehicle Price includes GST and LCT (if applicable), excludes all on road costs and dealer delivery.
Options
|Trim
|Option
|Code
|MSRP*
|Summit Reserve 4xe
|Premium Paint
|–
|$1,490
|Advanced Protech Group
|AAN
|$4,250
*MSRP includes GST (when applicable)