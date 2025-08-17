The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe: the most luxurious and technologically advanced plug-in hybrid SUV ever

Electrified Luxury: Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe delivers premium craftsmanship, cutting-edge tech, and legendary 4×4 capability in a plug-in hybrid package. Efficient Power: 52km electric range (NEDC), 3.2L/100km combined fuel economy, and 280kW of total system output. Limited Opportunity: Final units available now, offering exceptional value in a highly competitive segment.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe

August 14th – Melbourne, VIC – Jeep Australia is offering an opportunity to experience the most luxurious and technologically advanced Grand Cherokee ever produced, the Summit Reserve 4xe Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), available from $77,760 MSRP.

This move reflects Jeep’s commitment to delivering greater value and accessibility in the premium electrified SUV space, without compromising on luxury, technology, or capability. With only 90 units remaining, this offer brings together the best of Jeep’s legendary capability and premium innovation in a refined package.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe is a showcase of Jeep’s commitment to delivering Zero Emission Freedom . It combines a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 17.3kWh battery, delivering:

280kW of power and 637Nm of torque

52km of all-electric range (NEDC)

3.2L/100km combined fuel economy

Positioned against other plug-in hybrid large SUVs, the Summit Reserve 4xe stands apart with a suite of features:

Quilted Palermo leather-appointed seating

19-speaker 950W McIntosh® premium audio system

Optional Night vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection

Optional front Passenger interactive display

12-way adjustable front massage and ventilated seats with memory function

Open-pore real wood interior trim

10-inch head-up display

Quadra-Trac II® 4×4 system with Selec-Terrain® and Quadra Lift Air Suspension

21-inch alloy wheels

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

360 Surround View Camera

Active Driving Assist

ParkSense Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist

Berber floor mats and deluxe headliner

Black painted roof

Illuminated sill plates

Jeep Connected Services

Inside, the cabin offers 4,095L of passenger volume and 1,067L of cargo space (behind the 2nd row), delivering exceptional comfort and versatility for families and adventurers alike.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe was awarded a coveted 5-star ANCAP safety rating, thanks to standard inclusions such Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Active Lane Management, Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Intersection Collision Assist. Passengers are also protected with dual front, front-side, side curtain and knee airbags.

Every Jeep Grand Cherokee is backed by the Jeep Wave Commitment. It is our promise to you as a Jeep owner. It means complete confidence with a 5 year/100,000km factory warranty, reduced cost of ownership with capped price servicing and peace of mind with roadside assist for the entire duration of your vehicle’s warranty when you service through Jeep. Most importantly it means we’ve got your back, so you can keep on adventuring for many years to come.

For more information, please visit your local Jeep dealership or www.jeep.com.au.

Range & Pricing

Model Engine Trans Drive Fuel Power BVP* Summit Reserve 4xe 2.0L I4 8AT 4×4 Petrol/Electric 280kW $77,760

*Base Vehicle Price includes GST and LCT (if applicable), excludes all on road costs and dealer delivery.

Options

Trim Option Code MSRP* Summit Reserve 4xe Premium Paint – $1,490 Advanced Protech Group AAN $4,250

*MSRP includes GST (when applicable)