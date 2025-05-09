Jeep previews next-generation 2026 Grand Cherokee

The next chapter in the story of America’s best-selling full-size SUV begins today, as the Jeep brand releases the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. As part of final validation testing, Jeep engineers are removing camouflage and refining the powertrain, intuitive technology, advanced safety features and class-leading all-weather capabilities of the 2026 Grand Cherokee.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee the first two official images released by the American automaker

A new chapter in the story of the most awarded SUV ever begins today, as Jeep® Brand releases the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A cornerstone of the Jeep brand for over 30 years, it will continue to be available as a two-row, three-row L, and plug-in hybrid 4xe.

Production at the historic Detroit plant

Production will remain true to the brand’s roots, taking place at the historic plant in Detroit, Michigan. Designed to fit every stage of its owners’ lives, the Grand Cherokee of 2026 offers versatility and comfort ideal for both young, expanding families and parents finding new space after their children become independent.

To meet a variety of needs, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be available in various configurations: the agile two-row seating version and the more capacious three-row variant. Also offered will be the efficient 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, already recognized in the United States as one of the three best-selling PHEVs, prized for its eco-friendly performance and legendary Jeep off-road capabilities.

This iconic SUV promises to combine its historic heritage with the latest technologies and mobility solutions, opening a new chapter in its legendary history.

The wait is about to end then. The official arrival of the new generation of this extraordinary SUV is expected later this year. Stay tuned so you don’t miss the next revelations about this model that will once again redefine the concept of adventure and technology on four wheels.