The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon returns with an improved design and Trail-Rated capabilities for South Africa

Jeep Gladiator remains the only open-air pickup in its class, offering unmatched freedom.

The all-new Jeep Gladiator

Midrand, August 26, 2025 – The all-new Jeep Gladiator is the most capable Jeep pickup ever. It redefines the pickup segment with its open-air design and legendary Jeep capability. It has brought to the South African market the flair of an icon with the versatility of a true-blooded workhorse, setting a new benchmark in the local bakkie segment.

First introduced to the South African market in 2022, the Jeep Gladiator was promptly named the Specialist Bakkie of the Year. Now it receives a refreshed design and enhanced features tailored for South African drivers, including an enhanced styling treatment that sees the removable hardtops colour-coded to the choice of vibrant colours available. For those more adventurous in spirit the soft tops are still available as an accessory from dealers nationwide.

The Jeep Gladiator builds on decades of Jeep engineering excellence, with a robust combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility, plus advanced powertrain efficiency, superior dynamics, and cutting-edge safety and tech.

Gladiator combines rugged utility, versatility and functionality delivering unmatched capability and everyday practicality.

The new Jeep Gladiator delivers legendary capability with composed on-road driving dynamics courtesy of the Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4×4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential, segment-exclusive sway-bar disconnect and 32-inch off-road tires.



Modern take on authentic Jeep design

The Jeep Gladiator is available in one model derivative in South Africa, the Rubicon fully equipped to meet the expectations of South African adventurers.

The all-new Jeep Gladiator boasts a rugged, distinguished design aesthetic instantly recognisable with signature Jeep styling.

The new Gladiator benefits from a new front grill and integrated antenna, amplifying the overall new look enhanced by colour-coded hardtops and bold new wheels.

Gladiator Rubicon features LED headlamps and fog lamps that project crisp white lighting. Daytime running lights, which form a halo around the outside perimeter of the headlights accentuate the iconic Jeep front fascia.

From behind, traditional square tail lamps feature LED lighting and give way to a wide tailgate opening for unobstructed loading of cargo into the bed. The tailgate is damped and capable of stopping in three positions, while cargo is easily secured with a power-locking tailgate.

The Gladiator’s load bed is lined with a special scratch-resistant layer and a roll-up loadbin cover is available in three options, including canvas, soft canvas in three parts, or a rigid cover in three parts.

A four-bolt design at the top of the windshield’s frame allows for the windscreen to fold down quickly and easily. A header bar connects the A-pillars and stays in place even when the windscreen is folded down. This allows the rearview mirror to remain in place even with the windscreen folded.

Lightweight, high-strength aluminium doors feature the Torx bit size stamped directly onto the hinge simplifying door removal.

A tool kit with the necessary Torx bits to remove the doors and lower the windscreen is provided as standard equipment.

Gladiator also features body-colour sport bars, which are welded to the body and feature integrated grab handles for front occupants.

The colour-coded hardtop roof sections provide improved weather and sound insulation maintaining its class-exclusive open-air versatility. Various configurations allow easy access to partial and full open-top positions with quick-release latches.



Authentic interior design boasts premium features and technology

Inside, a new dashboard update includes a 12.3-inch infotainment centre and there are now heated electric seats in full leather. Safety is enhanced with two additional airbags (taking the total to six) and parking made more convenient with front PDC.

A push-button starter, featuring a weather-proof surround, is standard on the Gladiator and is easily located within the driver’s reach.

The rear seats feature segment-leading rear legroom and use a unique design that can be locked in place to provide secure storage behind the seat back. The rear seats can be folded flat to access cab-back storage and provide a load floor for larger items.

The rear seat cushions can fold up into “stadium” position to reveal a standard open storage bin, which utilises the space under the seat for stowing miscellaneous items. Underseat storage provides a secure space when the top or doors are removed and features two different size doors that correspond to the 60/40 split rear seat cushion.

A removable bolt bin fits in the under-seat storage space and makes it easy to secure bolts when the doors and top are removed, or the windshield is folded down. The bolt bin lid indicates the corresponding number of bolts and their location under the lid in Petroglyph style.

A new 12,3-inch infotainment centre houses the fifth-generation Uconnect system and sits prominently integrated into the new dashboard. Uconnect 5 enhances the user interface and system performance with quicker startup times and improved screen resolution. Directly below the touchscreen are functional features, such as climate and volume control knobs and media connectivity ports.

A useful feature for outdoor adventures is the standard portable wireless speaker located behind the rear seat. LED lights on quarter-trim panels illuminate the storage space and the docking station for the wireless speaker.



Advanced fuel-efficient powertrains

The new Jeep Gladiator offers the proven 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine delivering 209kW and 353Nm of torque and features ESS as standard equipment. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, providing a suitable ratio for any situation.

Known for its refinement, power, efficiency and adaptability, the award-winning engine offers low-range torque, which is needed when out on the trails or during demanding conditions, such as hauling cargo or towing a trailer.



Most capable Jeep pickup ever without compromise

The new Jeep Gladiator delivers legendary off-road capability.

The Rock-Trac 4×4 system features heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a “4LO” ratio of 4:1.

A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio is standard as are Tru-Lok locking differentials.

Gladiator Rubicon has an impressive crawl ratio of 77.2:1 enabling confident navigation of extreme terrain.

Gladiator Rubicon models further enhance off-road performance with improved articulation and total suspension travel, thanks to a segment-exclusive electronic sway-bar disconnect. Paired with the standard eight-speed automatic transmission, this setup ensures optimal control across the most demanding terrains.

Gladiator Rubicon receives a Trail Rated badge thanks to legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, which includes features such as:

Rock-Trac 4×4 system with a “4LO” ratio of 4:1 and Tru-Lok locking differentials

Skid plates and front and rear tow hooks

Rear steel heavy-duty off-road rear bumper and available front steel winch-ready bumper with removable end caps

Approach angle of 43.4 degrees, breakover angle of 20.3 degrees, departure angle of 26 degrees and ground clearance of 11.1 inches

Aggressive 32-inch tires standard

Up to 80cm of water fording

Up to 3,470kg towing and 725kg 4×4 payload capacity



More than 80 available advanced safety and security features

Safety and security were paramount in the development of the Jeep Gladiator, which offers more than 80 available active and passive safety and security features. Available features include Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, standard ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, Adaptive Cruise Control and electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation.



Aftersales peace of mind

The new Jeep Gladiator Rubicon comes with complete peace of mind to let you focus on the adventure and live the Jeep experience. Gladiator is covered by a five years/100 000km warranty, offers a full-service plan and roadside assistance during the first five years or 100 000km of ownership.