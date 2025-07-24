Stellantis strengthens its network and product strategy to meet the needs of the South African market

Johannesburg, 22 July 2025 – Speaking at Stellantis Week 2025, Mike Whitfield, Managing Director of Stellantis South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the local market, highlighting significant progress across its brand network, product portfolio.

“We have a clear vision to grow our presence in South Africa and across the Sub-Saharan region,” said Whitfield. “This growth is anchored in three pillars: consolidating our brands, strengthening our dealer footprint, and rebuilding trust with customers through consistent delivery and innovation.”

Stellantis entered the South African market four years ago and is now the second largest OEM in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The company continues to evolve with a focus on its people, iconic brands, and customer-centric thinking.

Stellantis has successfully completed the rollout of its “brand house” dealership concept in South Africa, consolidating the five key Stellantis brands – Citroën, Peugeot, FIAT, Jeep and Opel – under 32 single-roof operations to offer customers better access, choice, and service. Only five standalone Alfa Romeo dealerships remain outside this structure.

Whitfield noted that with over 60% of the South African market concentrated below the R400 000 price point, Stellantis is focused on delivering the right products for the right customers. He said that the Citroën C3 range — including the C3 and C3 Aircross — is already gaining strong traction, with the upcoming C3 Basalt set to complete a competitive line-up in the accessible B-hatch and SUV segments early next year. The company also introduced the brand’s new Hola panel van, which was designed with small business owners and urban operators in mind.

Opel continues to anchor Stellantis’ B2C proposition, with the Opel Frontera arriving in early 2026, joining the Corsa, Mokka, and new Grandland on showroom floors. Premium brands Jeep® and Alfa Romeo remain key pillars in Stellantis’ journey, with exciting new launches planned in both ranges. Both the Opel Grandland and Alfa Romeo Junior were revealed during the event, garnering positive feedback from attendees.

Peugeot’s position in both the growing SUV segment and bakkie market is reinforced by the 2008 and the Peugeot Landtrek, now officially housed under Stellantis’ new ProOne commercial vehicle brand. This division brings together commercial offerings from Citroën, FIAT, and Peugeot, streamlining fleet and business solutions for South African businesses of all sizes.

Further expanding its mobility offering, Stellantis will launch the Leapmotor brand in South Africa following a successful debut in Mauritius, starting with the C10 REEV. The brand will be available at selected Stellantis dealers from September, with more models expected to be launched within the next year – including fully electronic models. Whitfield noted that the launch of this brand is testament to Stellantis’ continual evolution.

The South African automotive sector is undergoing a significant transformation, necessitating a strategic evolution in how businesses approach the market to remain competitive and relevant. Historically, each brand within the Stellantis Group has individually leveraged its dedicated partnership with WesBank to great success. “To better leverage the strength of each brand, we will be amalgamating all finance partnerships under a single, comprehensive agreement between WesBank and Stellantis,” Whitfield announced.

He said this new partnership will allow Stellantis to fully leverage the immense scale and collective strength afforded by its brands to drive greater efficiencies and opportunities.

Commenting on the new partnership, WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi, said: “WesBank is deeply honoured and proud to deepen our relationship with Stellantis, one of the largest and most influential automotive companies in the world. The new strategic alliance aligns with the Bank’s ongoing quest to enhance accessibility to mobility for South African consumers and shape the future of mobility in the country.”

Customer satisfaction remains a core focus, reinforced by Stellantis’ Customer Care Pledge. The programme includes a 5-year/100,000 km warranty, mobility support for vehicles requiring extended servicing, and optional roadside assistance security.

Whitfield noted that spare parts availability and affordability have also improved significantly through a strategic partnership with DSV in Rosslyn, now housing R500 million in parts stock, and supported by Stellantis’ independent aftermarket supplier, Eurorepar

Stellantis remains focused on achieving the top OEM position by continuing to invest in local operations, people, and customer experience.

“South Africa is a critical market for Stellantis, and we are fully committed to unlocking its potential — through product, innovation and meaningful partnerships,” Whitfield concluded.