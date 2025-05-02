Stellantis suspends production of the Jeep Gladiator

Stellantis has decided to temporarily suspend production of the Jeep Gladiator model at the Toledo Assembly Complex South facility in Ohio. The shutdown, which began on Monday, is expected to last at least until the week of May 5, although the exact duration may vary depending on market conditions.

Stellantis stops Jeep Gladiator production in Toledo: declining demand and excess inventory

The decision is based on slowing demand. Sales of the pickup truck in the first quarter of 2025 fell by 7% compared to the same period in 2024, despite the introduction of discounts of up to 20% on last year’s models and incentives of up to $7,000 for the most recent versions. An aggressive commercial strategy that has failed to reverse the trend.

The suspension of the production line is part of a broader plan to realign supply and demand. “The market has shown signs of cooling, and accumulated inventory requires a pause,” company spokespersons said. The declining interest in the model is not isolated: Stellantis is facing difficulties on multiple fronts.

In April, new 25% tariffs on automobile imports into the United States took effect, a factor that has contributed to increasing costs and further complicating the situation. The change in consumer preferences, increasingly oriented toward electric and compact models, has done the rest.

The Toledo plant is not the only one affected. Other facilities in the group, including the Detroit Assembly Complex and Warren Truck Assembly, have experienced slowdowns also due to component shortages, particularly transmissions. Production interruptions have also occurred at Canadian plants in Windsor and at Mexican facilities in Toluca and Saltillo.

The first quarter 2025 results for Stellantis in North America confirm the negative trend: deliveries fell by 20%, weighed down by supply chain disruptions, difficulties related to the launch of new models, and an excess of unsold vehicles in dealership lots.

The Jeep Gladiator, launched in 2019 as a more adventurous alternative to the classic pickup, now finds itself dealing with a less favorable economic context and increasingly fierce competition. For Stellantis, the production pause is an attempt to contain costs and reorganize its commercial strategy while waiting for better times.