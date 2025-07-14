The Honda Prelude is back, but you still can’t buy it

The all-new Honda Prelude made a bold return at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking its second appearance at the iconic event. Despite growing anticipation from fans and enthusiasts, the sleek sports coupe is still not available for purchase. Last year, Honda showcased a static concept, but for 2025, the automaker stepped things up with a near-production prototype, this time actually driving up Goodwood’s legendary hill climb.

Unlike the hush-hush debut in 2024, when doors were locked and windows covered, this year’s showing was far more interactive. Spectators were allowed to sit inside and check out the almost fully finished cabin. At the international event a striking Boost Blue Pearl Prelude took on the hill climb.

The latest hybrid Prelude arrives as a three-door liftback with styling cues reminiscent of the Civic Coupe, though it carves out its own sporty identity. Surprisingly practical for a coupe, it offers split-folding rear seats and space for two passengers in the back, but if they’re not too tall. Thick rear pillars do compromise rear visibility, but that’s the price for a sleek, aerodynamic profile.

Inside, the dashboard layout borrows heavily from current Civic and Integra models, giving it a familiar feel for long-time Honda drivers. There’s no manual transmission this time around, the sixth-gen Prelude will be automatic-only. To keep things engaging, Honda has added an “S+” button that activates simulated gear shifts via paddle shifters, along with an artificially enhanced engine sound for a sportier vibe.

While technical specs remain under wraps, Honda has confirmed that the Prelude will borrow the dual-axis front suspension and adaptive dampers from the Civic Type R. It will also feature wider front and rear tracks, a 10% lighter body, increased rigidity, and stiffer suspension tuning.

Honda has already stated this won’t be “the sharpest or fastest track car”. But it does aim to deliver a balanced and fun driving experience that honors the spirit of its predecessors. At least it’s not a crossover. The new Honda Prelude is expected to go on sale in the United States by the end of 2025, with a European release set for 2026.