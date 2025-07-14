This electric Ford F-150 Supertruck just humiliated supercars at Goodwood

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, outrageous machinery is part of the tradition, but this year, the spotlight was stolen by something truly out of this world. It’s the Ford F-150 Lightning Supertruck, an all-electric beast that makes even the wildest hypercars seem tame.

Powered by three STARD UHP six-phase electric motors, this track-focused monster delivers a staggering 1,400 HP, crossing the symbolic one-megawatt threshold. Its alien-like roar and spaceship-inspired design, complete with massive carbon-fiber aero, create a dramatic contrast against the genteel British countryside setting of Goodwood House in West Sussex.

This futuristic pickup wasn’t just built for show. It was engineered to dominate the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and it did exactly that on its debut. The Supertruck rocketed up the 19-kilometer mountain course, navigating 156 turns and climbing nearly a mile in elevation at an average speed of over 84 mph even after a 30-second pause to fix an electrical glitch.

Now, it’s turning heads again at Goodwood, bringing that same unfiltered power to the historic hillclimb event. Next to the world’s most powerful production cars, like the Ferrari F80 with 1,184 hp, the Lamborghini Revuelto with 1,001 hp, or the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with 1,019 hp, the Supertruck Ford still stands out. But it’s not just about raw numbers.

Thanks to instant torque and no need for gear shifts, this electric monster launches with brutal efficiency. And while internal combustion engines gasp for air at high altitudes, EVs thrive, making this Supertruck as potent on a mountain as it would be on the Moon. As it blurs past hay bales and heritage-laced scenery, the Ford F-150 Lightning Supertruck sends a clear message. ‘Cause the future of speed isn’t just horsepower, but it’s cutting-edge tech, electrification, and fearless engineering. Ford has just shown a new challenge into the game.