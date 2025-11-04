The greatest Ferrari sale of all time: 48 models up for auction ever driven

For the global elite the January 2026 Mecum Auction is set to unleash one of the most astonishing private Ferrari collections ever assembled. Known as the Phil Bachman collection, this offering of 48 meticulously curated Italian thoroughbreds is a tragic catalog of automotive underutilization. It’s the chance to buy a slice of Maranello history, preserved in conditions so pristine they border on the surreal.

Phil Bachman, a successful entrepreneur, acquired his first Ferrari in 1984. What followed was a decades-long dedication to creating the definitive timeline of Ferrari evolution. The collection spans every era, from a relatively well-used 1953 Ferrari 166 MM/53 Vignale Spyder to the modern hypercar era.

The true absurdity of this collector’s eye begins soon after. The 1970s selection, for instance, includes a 1975 365 GT4 BB that has traveled a shocking 443 km. The 1980s contribution features a 1989 Testarossa with only 413 km on the clock. This means that its entire driving life was likely two trips around the dealership block.

The modern supercar lineup is a graveyard of performance. Two 1992 Ferrari F40s, both in traditional Rosso Corsa, are heading to auction. One boasts 734 km, the other 1,392 km. Both can reach $3 million, primarily because they were treated more like garage sculpture. This trend of minimal engagement continues with an F50 showing just 404 km, and an Enzo with only 1,038 km. Even the supposedly track-focused 360 Challenge Stradale twins show less than 644 km apiece.

Further adding to the collection’s baffling rarity are vehicles that barely saw daylight. The only factory yellow Ferrari FXX ever built, a 599 GTO with 166 km, a 599 SA Aperta with 277 km. And finally, the twin jewels of the modern hypercar crown: a LaFerrari Coupé with 253 km, and the more rare LaFerrari Aperta with a tragic 154 km.

This magnificent collection represents a singular automotive legacy. Or a comprehensive, time-capsule view of Ferrari engineering. It’s a spectacular tribute to a collector who knew exactly what he wanted.