Michael Schumacher’s 1996 Ferrari 550 Maranello goes up for auction

A historic Ferrari 550 Maranello, once owned by Michael Schumacher, former Formula 1 driver and legendary icon of Scuderia Ferrari, has been put up for auction. After spending years in a garage, anyone with a considerable budget can now own this elegant GT with a V12 engine. Between 1996 and 2001, only about 3,000 units of this model were produced. One of these, with chassis number 105067 and a silver and red color combination, became Schumacher‘s personal property. The auction was held by Artcurial during the “Garden Party St. Tropez”.

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari 550 Maranello goes up for auction

Michael Schumacher owned this Ferrari until 2003 when it was sold to the Japanese importer Cornes. Before the sale, Schumacher signed the glove compartment lid and attached a letter wishing the new owner good fun. During Schumacher’s ownership, the car was driven very little, accumulating only 4,700 kilometers.

The car remained in Japan for several years, regularly maintained by Ferrari Cornes. Now, with only 10,000 kilometers on the odometer, the Ferrari 550 Maranello is in excellent condition and ready for a new owner. Its estimated price ranges from 250,000 to 450,000 euros, well above the 120,000 euros asked for other similar models, thanks to its unique history and connection to Michael Schumacher.

Recently, two individuals were arrested by German police for attempting to blackmail the Schumacher family. The criminals had demanded millions of euros and threatened to release stolen images of Schumacher in his current condition. This is not an isolated case, as in the past, an alleged friend had secretly taken photos of Schumacher in bed, trying to sell them to European newspapers for over a million euros, without success.