The French exit, Filosa reshapes Stellantis: the Tavares era to leave behind

His Italian-sounding last name wasn’t enough. Jean-Philippe Imparato is no longer in charge of Stellantis’ European region, losing his position as second-in-command to CEO Antonio Filosa. The move marks the end of an era and the start of yet another power shuffle inside Stellantis.

Imparato isn’t leaving the group entirely, though. He’ll stay on as head of Maserati, a brand that’s been struggling to find its spark, and will also lead Stellantis & You, the division managing the company’s retail network. The appointment feels like a polite acknowledgment of his diplomatic work rebuilding ties with dealers and smoothing relations with suppliers, a task not for the faint of heart during the Tavares years.

Tavares’ shadow looms large over this reshuffle. Imparato was among the last of the “old PSA guard” and his exit signals the final closing of that chapter. He’s not alone. Arnaud Deboeuf, head of manufacturing, is also stepping down, leaving the group altogether.

CEO Antonio Filosa appears to be setting a new tone. Imparato seems to be paying the price for falling European sales, a structural issue more than a personal failure, but one that demanded action. Deboeuf’s departure, meanwhile, seems linked to Stellantis’ long-standing neglect of its European plants. According to Les Échos, Filosa was “shocked” by the poor condition of the company’s five Spanish factories, which haven’t seen real investment in years.

This is more than just a corporate shake-up. It’s the symbolic takeover of FCA over PSA, of Italy over France, and, in some ways, of America over Europe. Replacing Imparato is Italian executive Emmanuele Cappellano, a Fiat veteran and former head of South America, now tasked with leading both Europe and the profitable commercial vehicles division. Meanwhile, Francesco Ciancia, another Italian and a former Mercedes executive, steps in to oversee Stellantis’ manufacturing operations, the only external hire in this restructuring.

As for the French, they’re still in the game, but on less glamorous turf. Samir Cherfan now heads Africa and the Middle East, while Grégoire Olivier moves to Asia, key regions, but far from the Stellantis’ main strategic centers.