Stellantis: Jean-Philippe Imparato steps down as Head of Europe

The Stellantis group has announced that Jean-Philippe Imparato is leaving the position of Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe to take over leadership of Maserati. The appointment marks a new phase in the career of the French manager, a central figure in the reorganization and relaunch of the group’s European brands in recent years.

“The past year has been extraordinarily intense,” said Imparato in his farewell message. “I am deeply grateful for this experience and for the work done together with colleagues in every division. Together we have faced a historic transformation of the automotive sector with courage and determination.”

Having joined the group over thirty years ago, Imparato has held key roles in managing strategic brands such as Peugeot and, more recently, has coordinated Stellantis’ growth in Europe, overseeing more than ten new model launches and consolidating leadership in the hybrid segment.

In his new position, the executive will focus his attention on two areas he has always defined as “his great passions”: product and sales. The goal will be to strengthen Maserati’s position as a global luxury brand and accelerate its transition to electrified mobility.

Under his leadership, Stellantis‘ European team has placed great emphasis on efficiency, sustainability and dialogue with network partners. “We have built a solid and transparent relationship with employees, dealers, suppliers and institutions. This spirit of collaboration will continue to guide me in my new challenge as well,” Imparato added.

With his move to lead Maserati, Stellantis aims to further strengthen the Trident brand, which in recent years has undertaken an important renewal process with models such as Grecale, GranTurismo and the future fully electric Folgore range.