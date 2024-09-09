The first electric Ferrari “will be fun to drive”: here are the new spy photos

The first electric Ferrari will debut towards the end of 2025. We have discussed this model, which will mark a true turning point in the history of the Prancing Horse, several times. The company’s top executives are confident that it will continue to offer the engaging and high-level driving experience that all Ferraris are known for. So far, no specific technical information about their first BEV has leaked from Maranello.

Electric Ferrari: here are new spy photos of the prototype

At the end of June, the first images of an electric Ferrari test mule conducting road tests had leaked. It was a prototype characterized by a non-final body and based on the mechanics of the new model. Essentially, it was a vehicle used to primarily test suspensions, steering, brakes, electrical systems, cooling, and more. Now, the prototype has been spotted on the road again.

The spy photos still show the prototype with a body derived from the Maserati Levante with some elements from the Ferrari Roma and Purosangue. At the rear, we can notice the presence of 4 exhaust pipes, which are clearly fake. On the body, we can also see the classic yellow stickers with the high voltage symbol that identify models equipped with an electric powertrain.

Although the prototype doesn’t reveal much about the design of the future electric model, the use of the body derived from the Maserati could suggest that the final forms might not be very different. After all, the Maranello-based automaker had used a very similar test mule for the initial tests of the Purosangue. Obviously, these are just speculations. We will understand more in the coming months when we start seeing the car on the road with its (almost) definitive forms.

We don’t know anything about the technical specifications as of today. Over time, some patents related to electric models have appeared, which should be taken with due caution. What we do know is that Ferrari plans to develop its own electric motors, inverters, and batteries.

The new electric car will also be built inside the e-building that the Prancing Horse has recently inaugurated and which will be very important for its growth strategy. Benedetto Vigna claims that the electric Ferrari will offer great driving fun.