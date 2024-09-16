The first electric Ferrari in history could look just like this

In recent weeks, several spy photos of the first electric Ferrari have appeared online during tests in Maranello. Currently, it features a body derived from the Maserati Levante and fake exhausts that emit the sound of a V8 engine. At present, Ferrari‘s goal is to hide any details, leaking as little information as possible. The tests focus on the braking system, heating, and other details that allow the brand to drive with a completely fake vehicle. Official information is currently very limited, but we know for certain that it will be an SUV/crossover.

Electric Ferrari, will this be the brand’s first zero-emission vehicle?

Its debut is expected by the end of 2025, but the Maranello-based car manufacturer is reportedly already working on an electric supercar for 2026. Although the prototype seen on the road will not reflect the final version of the vehicle, it’s clear that SUV/crossover shapes are hidden underneath. Given the current market trend, this could be the right choice.

Moreover, the first electric Ferrari could compete with the electric Porsche Macan, so its size and proportions could be very similar. According to Kolesa, which created a render of what could be the design of the brand’s first electric vehicle, the front will be very similar to the Purosangue, as well as to the Ferrari 12Cilindri. It will have high ground clearance and prominent black wheel arches, the same color used for the side skirts. Obviously, it will have 5 doors.

Regarding the rear, there’s a spoiler and a light bar connecting the taillights, which is very reminiscent of the Purosangue. There’s also a sort of diffuser, obviously only useful for design purposes, since there won’t be any exhausts in the final version.

At the moment, there’s no information about the battery, electric motors, or range. The CEO has stated that it will emit a sound that “won’t be fake like other electric cars.” According to rumors, the price could be around 500,000 euros.