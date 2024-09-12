The electric Ferrari is completely “fake”: here’s the sound of its “V8”

Spy photos of the first electric Ferrari have revealed a completely camouflaged and “fake” vehicle: from the bodywork, derived from the Maserati Levante, to the exhausts. In a recent sighting in Maranello, an artificial sound emulating that of a Ferrari V8 also emerged. Although similar technology is expected for the brand’s first electric vehicle to generate a distinctive sound, it’s evident that the one recorded in the video won’t be the final sound of the production model. This, according to statements by Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, who said he didn’t want to use an artificial sound. Moreover, the fake “roar” of electric vehicles is not very appreciated by enthusiasts, as demonstrated by the Dodge Charger Daytona, which received much criticism.

Electric Ferrari: a video reveals the “fake” sound that emulates the V8

From the video, it’s possible to hear the “roar” of the electric prototype as it slowly proceeds before entering the road. In short, the Maranello car manufacturer is doing everything to hide what will be the brand’s first electric car. In all likelihood, with these initial tests, the car manufacturer is testing elements such as suspensions, steering, brakes, cooling system, and other “hidden” elements.

At the moment, there is very little information about the vehicle in question. What is certain is that it will be an SUV/crossover and will debut by the end of 2025. Vigna claims it will be very fun to drive and will offer the same sensations as a Ferrari with a combustion engine. Ferrari will produce both electric motors, inverters, and batteries at the new E-Building presented a few months ago.

The price, according to rumors, should be around 500,000 euros. In 2026, instead, the debut of a true electric supercar is expected. In the coming months, most likely, the prototype used by Ferrari will “transform” and present shapes closer to those that will be used for the final model. We just have to wait for further news.