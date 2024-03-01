Alfa Romeo launches the “33 Stradale Day”

2023 will be remembered as the year the 33 Stradale made an indelible mark in the history of global motorsport, becoming a legendary icon that embodies the distinctive values of one of the most celebrated sports brands. The number 33 has become a symbol of identity, and in its honor, Alfa Romeo announces the creation of “33 Stradale Day.” Starting on March 3, 2024, this annual event aims to become a day of shared celebration among enthusiasts worldwide and their over 250 clubs, all united by their passion for the brand.

Alfa Romeo introduces “33 Stradale Day”

The date 3/3 takes on symbolic significance, especially to commemorate the name of Alfa Romeo’s new limited edition car, a true icon of the Italian brand’s current and future capabilities in terms of style and driving experience. This two-seater coupe, produced in only 33 units, skillfully blends tradition and innovation. Designed with a unique artisanal process and the highest quality standards, this car embodies an obsessive attention to every detail.

The number 33 has become a recurring element in the Alfa Romeo brand. A surprising coincidence, but not random, is that this same number is present in the company’s 2023 commercial results: globally, Alfa Romeo recorded a growth of 33% compared to 2022. This exceptional alignment is an incredible coincidence to celebrate the renaissance of the iconic car from the 60s.

The symbolic and celebratory value of the number 33 continues to manifest itself in the past. Looking back in time, we can see how this number has a special meaning. Exactly 33 months ago, in June 2021, the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport triumphed in the historical reenactment of the Mille Miglia, a historic automotive competition defined by Enzo Ferrari as “the most beautiful car race in the world.” This victory linked the Alfa Romeo brand and the number 33 even more tangible, further confirming its symbolic relevance in the context of motorsport.

Looking even further back in history, 1933 was a year of sporting glory for Alfa Romeo, during which the brand dominated automotive competitions, and its emblem fascinated and won the hearts of all racing fans.

The famous duo of Tazio Nuvolari and Giovanni Battista Guidotti Compagnoni triumphed in the legendary Mille Miglia aboard the powerful 8C 2300. With the same vehicle, Antonio Brivio won the Targa Florio, the world’s oldest endurance car race, held in Sicily, Italy. Finally, aboard the glorious 8C 2300, the duo Nuvolari and Raymond Sommer won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. These triumphs helped to consolidate the legend of Alfa Romeo in the world of automotive racing, making 1933 a year of extraordinary importance in its history.

The number 33 proves to be very important for Alfa Romeo. On the occasion of the first “33 Stradale Day,” the Centro Stile‘s Alfa Romeo has created new official images that portray the car in an exclusive and evocative color. This color, already available on the legendary 33 Stradale of 1967, is one of the three body colors offered along with the classic Rosso Alfa and the more sophisticated Rosso Villa d’Este.