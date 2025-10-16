The Dodge Dart strikes back: it’s a recall that actually rolls cars away

Just when you thought the Dodge Dart could rest in peace, it reemerges from retirement to haunt Dodge with a recall of epic proportions. Stellantis is recalling 298,439 Dart sedans from model years 2013–2016, citing a faulty shifter cable that can detach and disable the PARK function, letting the car roll away unexpectedly. The original recall from 2019 addressed a similar issue, but the fix apparently hasn’t held up.

Here’s the kicker: some of the failures are happening in vehicles that were already “fixed” under the 2019 campaign. That means Stellantis needs to do more than patch. They need a new, robust solution for the shift cable. The company admits it has no definitive remedy ready yet. For now, drivers must rely on the parts they’ve got, though those parts are now officially suspect.

The underlying design flaw stems from cable attachments and bushings degrading, especially in conditions of heat and humidity. Over time, plastic and rubber parts crack, bushings loosen, and the whole linkage becomes brittle. Once detached, the cable won’t ensure the transmission stays in park, which is a serious safety hazard.

Stellantis’ recall coverage is sweeping. Every Dodge Dart ever produced in that window, stretching from the first build in February 2012 through October 2016, is included. No exceptions. The automaker warns that loss of park function (“LoP”) can lead to unintended vehicle movement, both when driving and when stationary. For owners, the advice is to park on level surfaces, engage your parking brake reliably, and hope the new fix arrives soon. The recall letters are expected to go out starting November 6, 2025.

This recall is a black eye on Dodge’s legacy. The Dart had already been discontinued, yet it remains a liability. The fact that the same issue resurfaced after a prior recall suggests either the original design was fatally flawed or the remedy was insufficient. Either way, it underscores how deeply technical defects can linger, even in vehicles that seem far behind us.