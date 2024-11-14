Stellantis recalls over 200,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the U.S.

Stellantis has announced the recall of approximately 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the United States to address a control system issue that could deactivate the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. The affected automotive group models are Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango manufactured in 2018 and 2019.

200,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango recalled by Stellantis in the United States

According to recall documents, the brake control computer could misread brake pressure, deactivating some safety functions. This malfunction could activate the brake lights and allow the driver to shift out of park without pressing the brake pedal, causing unintended movement.

The documents state that the company, globally led by CEO Carlos Tavares, is still studying how to implement the repair. Owners of these SUVs will be notified by letter starting today. People who have questions about this recall can call Stellantis customer service at (800) 853-1403. The same models were recalled in 2022 for a similar issue.

In the documents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that vehicles repaired in the 2022 recall will need to be brought back to the shop for repairs. Apparently, the company received 533 warranty claims related to the issue as of October 14, but is not aware of any accidents or injuries.