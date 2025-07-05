Dodge Dart owners face new safety concerns as NHTSA reopens shifter investigation

The spotlight returns to the Dodge Dart produced between 2013 and 2016, particularly on models equipped with 6-speed automatic transmission. The NHTSA, the American road safety authority, has in fact decided to reopen a file on an old problem that seemed to be closed and which concerns defects related to the shifter cable.

NHTSA reopens investigation into Dodge Dart shifter cable issues after recall failures

In 2019, an official recall had already been initiated by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now Stellantis) to replace the bushings that connect the shifter cable to the transmission. The original ones deteriorated easily due to high temperatures and substances present in the engine bay, with the risk that they would detach, compromising the functionality of the transmission.

The malfunction is not immediately evident, as the driver can move the lever as usual, but the transmission may not respond. A particularly dangerous situation if you believe you have engaged park and abandon the vehicle, which instead can move on its own.

Despite the intervention provided in the recall, the American agency has received dozens of reports from motorists who complain of similar failures even after replacing the bushings. Fortunately, at the moment there are no accidents or injuries recorded, but the growing number of complaints has prompted authorities to investigate again the real effectiveness of the technical solution adopted by FCA at the time.

The investigation, identified as RQ25002, aims to clarify whether the modified component really resists over time or if the problem persists in new forms. If you are the owner of a Dodge Dart involved or want to know if your car was included in the recall, you just need to visit the official NHTSA.gov/recalls portal and enter the chassis number (VIN).