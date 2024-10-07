The Dodge Dart, decommissioned 8 years ago, continues to find buyers

Many may have already thought that the Dodge Dart was just a distant memory of the past, since it was officially removed from the brand’s listings several years ago, in 2016 to be precise. But as it turns out, the compact sedan seems to continue to have buyers.

The return of the Dodge Dart eight years later

Eight years later there have been sporadic sales of this old model. In fact, for Stellantis arrived a little unexpected turn, as in the third quarter of 2024 some of these cars were requested, a full eight years after its end of production. Despite being considered a model destined to disappear from the Dodge lineup, the Dart has shown surprising longevity, with sporadic sales continuing to keep it alive.

The car was launched in 2012 with the grand goal of trying to dominate the U.S. compact sedan market. The Dart, however, has never really been able to compete with the industry’s more established rivals. Nevertheless, there is something extremely fascinating about this car endowed with great resilience. It almost seems that the Dart is in the possession of an indefinite number of enthusiasts who renew their interest over time.

The reason for this unexpected success for Dodge Dart

But what might be the real reasons why people might still want to buy a Dodge Dart, given all the new models available on the market? There can certainly be several reasons. For example, there may be loyalists who buy out of nostalgia for the model, who do so for collectibles, or those who simply decide to buy it for its affordability and reliability. There are also several online forums that are full of discussions about this car, with many enthusiasts sharing experiences and giving advice. It almost seems like a small community of fans, coming together because of their passion for cars and in particular of this model that does not want to go out of fashion.

So, for this set of reasons, Stellantis continues to record sales of the Dart in the U.S., despite the fact that the car ceased production in 2016. In fact, the last model was built during that very year in Belvidere, Illinois. It is an episode that makes sure that the attention of modern consumers, still remains to the now unobtainable cars, such as for example also the Dodge Viper that experienced a similar situation as the Dart.

According to an estimate by Kelley Blue Book (KBB) in July of this year, the average price of a new car even exceeded $48,000. This is a particularly high figure if we compare it with the $18,000 price at which the Dart entered the market. One of the reasons, as we anticipated, why consumers still apply for this model. Production of the Dart has ceased to make way for more popular crossover vehicles. In fact, Stellantis gradually moved away from economy sedans, making way for models such as the Jeep Compass, which is the company’s only vehicle available on the market for less than $30,000.