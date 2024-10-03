1967 Dodge Dart to be found six months after its theft | Video news

Fresno, which is located in California, was the stage for a very rare automotive episode. Talk about a vintage car, a 1967 Dodge Dart, which returned to its rightful owner’s garage after six months that it had been stolen. This was a story that was widely followed in America because of the way it unfolded

Vintage dodge stolen re returns to owner’s home

This bad episode with a happy ending happened a few days ago in California. The story is somewhat unique and involves a really attractive vintage Dodge, a 1967 Dart. The latter had to go through an unpleasant episode after it was forcibly absent from its owner. A case that nevertheless involved law enforcement getting the better of the criminal.

The owner of the car in question is named Michael Montgomery and is a great collector of classic cars. When his beloved Dodge Dart was stolen, he was literally shocked, as it was a car that always brought back memories of his youth. It was a theft that for Mr. Montgomery was a real blank with no chance of being filled, which consequently triggered a nonstop hunt for the thief by law enforcement.

Anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers

Revealing the great puzzle of this theft was a heads-up to the police that came out of the blue to Valley Crime Stoppers. This latter is a nonprofit organization that works closely with law enforcement in order to help solve various crimes. The main function that this organization performs is to provide a very secure and anonymous channel for people to report activities that are deemed to be outlawed. Therefore, because of one such report, Fresno County Sheriff’s investigators were able to focus their investigation on a man named Robert Lopez. In fact, this is a character the police had known for some time because of his criminal past.

The classic car thief Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez, reportedly according to the investigation that was carried out, is by no means an ordinary thief. The man, in fact, is particularly attracted to classic cars, a passion so strong that it led him to steal a 1967 Dodge, models for which he has a great preference. Unfortunately for the thief, in this case it was a passion that turned out to be not at all positive.

When Mr. Montgomery learned of the news of his found car, he was literally incredulous at the stroke of luck that befell him. Indeed, the American gentleman had to spend several months of great anguish and uncertainty. Now, however, he can finally sit back behind the wheel of his beloved Dodge Dart. A beautiful happy ending that was made possible by the endless work of California county investigators, and also thanks to the cooperative spirit of the community.

Happy ending and gesture of solidarity toward Montgomery

Certainly the story that Mr. Montgomery was featured in sends a signal to all those who have a vintage car in their garage. It is certain that Mr. Lopez will not be the only person who is attracted to these cars, and unfortunately these kinds of people will go to any lengths to get possession of one of these vehicles. Therefore, it is necessary to always take the right precautions.

In any case, now Lopez has obviously been arrested on charges of car theft and is currently inside the Fresno County Jail itself. Bail for his freedom has been set at $115,000 .

In contrast, as for the owner of the historic Dodge Dart that was stolen and finally found, in addition to being lucky enough to have his classic car back in his hands, he received a very supportive gesture as a gift. As a matter of that, the Caruthers tow truck well thought of to make this American episode even more special and extravagant. In fact, Mr. Montgomery, the rightful owner of the 1967 Dodge Dart, was given the car without having to pay for the service.